As Season 6 of Love Island USA unfolds, it's time to compare and contrast the two series and see which one is currently winning the battle for viewers' hearts.

The UK version of Love Island has been around since 2015, while the USA version first aired in 2019. Both series have their unique twists and turns, but which one is currently dominating the dating reality TV landscape?

Love Island has become a staple summer reality TV watch since the original 2005 concept was re-imagined in 2015. The magic of isolating hot young relationship-minded singles in a vacation destination villa. Forcing them to decide if they want to stick with a current match, or explore other options, has also inspired many imitation dating series since it relaunched. Although often emulated, the original UK version has been unbeatable when it comes to creating captivating moments and pop-culture frenzy.

From introducing new turns of phrase like "buzzin," and "fanny flutters" into the cultural dating lexicon, to inventive challenges that encourage misbehavior, and jaw-dropping moments of betrayal and redemption, the UK series has held top spot when it comes to the franchise overall. The bonds formed within the cast, the surprise bombshells, and the couples who come out on top have all combined to make the UK original difficult to beat each season. But that doesn't mean that the original franchise will stay on top forever. The Love Island brand has branched out into many different cultures around the world, including the popular, but often second best, USA spin-off.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

The Girls Are Standing On Business in the Villa

The American iteration first aired in July 2019, and was renewed for a second season only one month after its debut. However, production on the second season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, moving the villa to Las Vegas amid strict quarantine measures. The streaming service Peacock picked up the series for the fourth and fifth season in 2022, and Season 5 finally saw the series return to Fiji after years hopping around from one location to another. Season 6 of Love Island USA, also set in the Villa in Fiji, has been lightning in a bottle, with each episode turning into the must-watch TV the franchise is known for.

One of the draws to Love Island is the friendships that form along the way. Outside the romantic connections, the camaraderie between the Islanders is an important part of what keeps the series interesting. The eliminations and rotating bombshells ensure there is always tension in the series, knowing that at any moment any one of the Islanders can be eliminated and replaced, no matter how beloved they are in the Villa or with viewers. In Season 6, the girls have each other's backs in such a satisfying way, while still being honest, authentic, and in-the-moment when conflict inevitably arises.

Love Island Ladies Leading The Way

The girls supporting one another as the season progresses has been a true highlight of the US series. Jana Craig, Leah Kateb, Serena Page, Kaylor Martin, and Olivia "Liv" Walker have created what seems like a lasting bond. They are honest with each other, even to the point where arguments break out, but the important thing is the women talk their issues out even when they disagree. Liv is especially vigilant in encouraging the ladies to know their worth and to stay true to themselves.

By comparison, in Season 11, the UK girls have been divided, much of which stemmed from the tension between Harriet Blackmore and Jess White in their triangle with Ronnie Vint. Harriet can't handle Jess' blunt assessment of her actions, and Jess can't stand how dramatic and attention-seeking she finds Harriet to be. Their decision to keep each other at a distance has inadvertently caused a fracture in the Villa, as they tend to take their friends to separate corners to chat and catch up. There are fewer opportunities to see the UK girls looking out for each other the way the US ladies are in Season 6. It remains to be seen if the Villa dynamics will shift now that Harriet and Ronnie have been eliminated, of course.

Casa Amor Revealed The Guy's True Colors

Casa Amor, the secondary vacation spot where one group of Islanders is sent to "test" their connections at the main villa by getting to know another group of swimwear-clad romantic hopefuls, always causes drama on the series. It is clear that the Season 6 boys prioritized keeping their options open, when, for the first time ever, the guys were given a choice: stay at the Villa with their current connection, or to go to Casa Amor. Somewhat unsurprisingly, each of them chose Casa. Even Kendall Washington and Aaron Evans, the guys with the strongest connections and who have gone the furthest in speaking about long-term plans in their couples, chose to leave their ladies in the Villa to indulge in the Casa experience. This added a little extra drama, as the girls went into their Casa experience knowing that the boys could have chosen to stay with them to get that extra time together, but they chose a lads' holiday instead.

There are a few exceptions, but it seems like the US guys are on Love Island simply for a vacation with some new bros and possibly for social media exposure. Aaron broke down in full tears at the thought of his friend Rob Rausch voluntarily leaving the Villa when the ladies chose to eliminate Rob's love interest Andrea Carmona in a particularly brutal challenge. Aaron begged for him to stay so they could continue their friendship, meanwhile yelling at the girls in the same breath that Love Island isn't about prioritizing friendship.

The bond Aaron has built with Rob is clearly more of a priority to him than the romantic one he has been working on with Kaylor, which was made abundantly clear in his behavior at Casa Amor, flirting, sharing a bed, and kissing another girl almost immediately upon arriving. He then strangely foisted her onto Rob to bring back to the Villa. Host Ariana Madix noted on After Sun, that Aaron even taught Daniella the same "secret" handshake he shared with Kaylor, as though he had simply "transplanted" his relationship from one girl to the other. After Sun guest Johnny Bananas pointed out that while Aaron won the UK version of The Traitors as a "faithful," it certainly seems like he knows how to move like a traitor in Casa Amor.

Love Island UK Boys Have Confidence

The UK men have a quiet confidence that the Love Island USA boys lack (all except for Miguel Harichi, himself a Camden boy). You'd think this would be a tick in favor for the original series, but it actually works against them. Knowing that reality TV veteran Joey Essex is playing a game with the ladies in the Villa, and yet watching him confidently bluff and gaslight his way through every cheeky infraction is frustrating. Watching Ayo Odukoya in Casa is like waiting on a ticking time bomb; he has been evasive with Mimi Ngulube when she looks to him for reassurance about the strength of their match, and he seems to be playing a long game while wanting to have his Casa cake and eat it too. The UK men being able to remain so cool and collected no matter how mad they are moving in the Villa is less satisfying than watching the puppy-like excitement of the US boys misbehaving. Because the US girls aren't falling for any of their games (well, except maybe Kaylor), and it is deeply satisfying to watch them whack these metaphoric pups with a rolled up newspaper again and again.

Ariana Madix Is Acing Her New Role as Host

One of the biggest changes in Season 6 is the introduction of Ariana as the series' host. The Vanderpump Rules alum is no stranger to the public eye, after the news of her last relationship ending due to her ex-boyfriend cheating on her took over the global news cycle in summer 2023.

The confidence Ariana has gained since her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, and her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway, is evident in full force on Love Island. She knows how to make an entrance, but allows the Islanders to be the ones taking center stage. Her love for the solidarity that has formed among the girls is clear, and she always has a quick word for the guys when they step out of line. Although Maya Jama is legendary as host of the UK series, Ariana is such a perfect fit as host on the US series that she is swiftly proving herself irreplaceable.

Production Has Upped Its Game in Season 6

It's clear the production upped their music budget this season, and whoever is editing the scenes together has an impeccable instinct for pairing songs thematically. The scene of Kaylor discovering Aaron's Casa betrayal through a video message being set to Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer 'Please Please Please' was astounding. Kaylor trembling watching the footage of Aaron while the lyrics "Don't bring me to tears/ when I just did my make-up so nice" was so on-point that Kaylor's make-up runs tear-trails down her cheeks almost on cue as she flutters her fake lashes in an effort to keep them dry. Aaron's return from Casa is appropriately set to Olivia Rodgrigo's pop-rock tune "Vampire," as he confidently strides up only to be forced to listen to a tearful Kaylor explain the betrayal she feels after the video from Casa.

From dramatic dumpings and fan favorites fighting, to the editing and music, to the challenges the Islanders face, the US version has set an unbeatable pace this season. The UK version is still a contender, but so far in terms of must-see moments, Love Island USA is miles ahead. Each episode is packed with unmissable TV, while Love Island UK has been more of a slow-burn, with only two relationships that are standing out as possible true connections. And with Casa Amor just getting started for the UK crew, that number may drop even further still. The US series has viewers hopeful that many of the established connections could go the distance, despite all the bumps in the road so far. Just as long as the boys straighten up their act, that is.

Love Island airs daily on Peacock.

