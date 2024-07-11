The Big Picture Connor's connection with JaNa on Love Island USA was genuine, but went sour due to his interest in Leah.

Connor realizes he made negative comments about JaNa, wishing he handled the situation with more maturity.

Connor believes Aaron's actions in Casa Amor might hurt Kaylor, but he doesn't think Aaron is only there for prize money.

Couples on Love Island USA might start as sweet, but things can quickly sour. Connor Newsum was one of the first two male bombshells for season 6 of the reality series. It looked like he wouldn't find a match until JaNa Craig did the unexpected and pulled him for a conversation. That was enough for her to match with Connor instead of Coye Simmons in the first week.

A couple of weeks later, Connor started throwing digs at JaNa as he flirted with her friend, Leah Kateb. Collider spoke to Connor about this change over Zoom on July 2. This is what he learned from his time in the villa and his reaction to one of the strongest couples being in danger due to Casa Amor.

Love Island Games Maya Jama from Love Island UK hosts former Islanders from across the globe as they return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love, going head to head in challenges and winning a $100,000 prize.

Connor Says His Connection With JaNa on 'Love Island USA' Was Genuine

Image via Peacock

Connor claimed he saw JaNa with Coye and thought they were "married." So he was surprised when she pulled him for a chat and told him she was interested in him. "I thought it was super attractive," he told Collider. "I love when a girl comes to me. I think it just shows a lot of initiative, and it's not, it's not entirely common that that happens." He said his first coupling ceremony was "one of the scariest nights" in the villa. The public relations coordinator had no clue she would choose him from his speech. Connor somewhat returned the favor by not leaving JaNa to stand next to Nicole Jacky or Andrea Carmona. " I just felt as though I hadn't developed, you know, a stronger connection with Nicole or Andrea," he said.

His relationship with JaNa changed once Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch were over. Connor wanted to get to know Leah, which was tricky because she's good friends with JaNa. He also started making shady comments about JaNa, like rating her kiss lower on purpose and saying it wasn't a difficult decision to match with Leah over JaNa. This made fans doubt that he ever cared about JaNa and used her to stay in the villa.

"I was a little sad to see when I got out that people thought that it was not genuine because it was," he said. "I think it came off as it fizzled out really, really fast." Connor claimed he "learned" from making those negative comments about JaNa. "I hate the way that they came off," he later said. "I feel like I look like an a-- and that just isn't really like who I try and be. And I think I just kind of maybe it was a mixture. I was really excited about talking to Leah." Connor thinks those moments of him talking negatively about JaNa to Leah were an attempt to show Leah how excited he was about their connection. He said his comments at the coupling ceremony might've pushed Leah away and offended JaNa. JaNa also confronted Connor for not telling her he wanted to focus on Leah before Andrea was dumped. "I could've been more open and upfront with her," he admitted. But he found it tough to tell JaNa he was having great conversations with another woman.

"I think the stalling out point between JaNA and I, I was struggling to reach that deeper level of conversation," he explained. The publicist relations coordinator shared interests like movies, nature, animals, plants with Leah. Connor said that night after Andrea's dumping, JaNa told him they were good. He claimed they were back to joking and being friends. Connor said he even helped JaNa and Kenny Rodriguez connect. He told her that Kenny likes food and advised what she should cook for him. He then told Kenny how JaNa likes her pancakes. "I was trying really hard to maybe make up with some of that pain that I had caused her in there," he added.

Why Connor Talks About Leah Differently Than JaNa

Image via Peacock

People noticed that Connor was quick to shade JaNa, but didn't speak badly about Leah. The animal lover told other islanders that she no longer liked Connor, but continued to lead him on. "I did get led on by Leah for a while and that was a really frustrating thing," he said. Connor admitted to being angry about it but wanted to handle it differently. "I don't know, maybe I learned from the JaNa situation that there's a better way to do this," he claimed.

Lastly, the former islander played a game after being dumped. He was asked which islander is two-faced and he answered JaNa, despite learning Leah talked about him behind his back. "That game was tough because I didn't want to call anyone two-faced," he told Collider. Connor said he thought about JaNa's little comments in the villa that came across as nice at first until you stop and think about it. The example he gave was one time he and Leah stood on opposite sides of JaNa. "I'm just so lucky to be standing next to two incredible people," JaNa said about them. Connor thought about it and figured she was being sarcastic. "I hate the way that that came off and I kind of shouldn't have said JaNA," he later said.

He doesn't believe JaNa is two-faced with a diabolical plan. This goes against Hakeem White's theory of JaNa running the Power Puff Girls, which includes Serena Page and Leah. Connor says all three women have been in the driver's seat at times of the Power Puff Girls. He said he was sad to see JaNa and Leah fight in the dressing room over him. "Thankfully they rekindled it," he said.

Rob and Aaron Evans are close friends who have been at odds with the Power Puff Girls. "I do think obviously [Rob] felt an intense amount of animosity toward the idea that they have played a part in Andrea getting set home," Connor said. "I can't say I don't understand where his head was at," he later said. Connor doesn't blame Leah for sending Andrea home, since other women voted too.

Now the men are in Casa Amor and Aaron is kissing Daniela Ortiz Rivera, which will break Kaylor Martin's heart. "The Aaron one caught me a bit by surprise," Connor said. He noted that Aaron and Kaylor are open, and maybe he's testing things out in Casa Amor. He predicts that Kaylor won't be thrilled to watch Aaron with Daniela on movie night. Some have wondered if Aaron is there for the prize money since he won The Traitors UK. But Connor believes he's in the villa for love. "I never got the inkling that Aaron was playing a game," he said. Connor said he felt weird seeing the Love Island USA episodes, and he misses his friends. Unfortunately, he'll have to keep tabs on them outside the villa and watch how Aaron gets out of this messy situation.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock