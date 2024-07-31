Among the many iterations of the Love Island franchise, the UK original usually takes the crown each year when it comes to audience attention. But summer 2024 changed everything. An exploding viewership, a new host, and a red-hot cast with insane levels of drama brought Season 6 of Love Island USA to its highest ratings performance ever. In fact, the reality dating show was the number one most-watched streaming original-series in the United States in the week of July 5-11. Season 6 has set records for the USA spin-off, and injected new energy into the franchise, which in the past has been slow to get off the ground in comparison to the UK series' strong performance year after year.

While the USA series has been a slow-burn, its acceleration in the last few years has been impressive. There have been seasons in the past that were more miss than hit, but the series now seems to have found the magic formula to produce the cultural fervor typically associated with the UK series. Over the years, Love Island USA has produced some fascinating couples, whether they lasted in the long-term or fizzled out in the real-world. Here are the best examples of lover-boys and romance-girls still going strong, those that didn't last, and those where only time will tell.

10 Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans

Season 6

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans had an instant attraction to each other in the premiere episode of Love Island USA Season 6. They were coupled up when host Ariana Madix requested that the ladies each chose to stand on the heart platform of the boy they fancied most, and Kaylor struck a bee-line at Aaron, who couldn't stop grinning and gripping her hand once she stood next to him. Things hit a challenging point when Kaylor chose to test the connection, which is, of course, a critical aspect of the accelerated relationship experience of the series. When bombshell Connor Newsum entered the Villa, Taylor kept the door open to see where their flirtations might lead. Once Aaron learned that Kaylor had kissed Connor, he was ready to walk away from their relationship altogether, until a tearful Kaylor implored him to understand that testing the connection had only confirmed for her that Aaron was the one she wanted.

The pair were two-peas-in-a-pod from then on, until the much anticipated Casa Amor episodes came around, where the boys were told to get ready to leave the villa to move over to another vacation spot with a new group of ladies to get to know. In Season 6, Casa Amor came with a twist, as the boys were given the option to skip-out on the lads' holiday if they wanted instead to continue spending their time in the Villa with their chosen lady. None of the guys chose this option, however, and despite Aaron's vow to behave respectfully, he was one of the first to get flirty and physical with a new girl in Casa Amor, Daniela Ortiz Rivera. In one of the most stunning scenes of the entire season, Kaylor received a text message that revealed a brief video featuring a sliver of Aaron's physicality with Daniela in Casa.

At one point, Kaylor shouted in anger towards the Casa Amor Villa, which was a close-enough distance that the Casa islanders could hear her jeers. According to Casa Islander Sydney Leighton, who appeared on the After Sun show once she was eliminated, it was after Aaron heard Kaylor shouting that he began to distance himself from Daniela. Apparently, Aaron then came up with a scheme to pass his Casa crush onto his friend Rob, in a strange bid to get him to bring her back to the main Villa. Kaylor swore she would not forgive Aaron for his behavior in Casa, but almost immediately began to get giddy again once he was moderately apologetic. Her hopeful youth could be seen as charming, if naive, but Kaylor's choice to ignore every red flag Aaron sent in her direction did not sit well with the viewers. The couple did not receive enough fan votes to earn them a spot in the finale. Time will tell if the pair will last on the outside, especially with Aaron's free-spirited lifestyle and disinclination to settle down.

It seems likely that the distance between them might serve a different purpose than causing their hearts to grow fonder, especially after Kaylor acknowledged Aaron's habit of trying to distract her from her rightful anger at him in an interview on The Viall Files. Host Nick Viall complimented Kaylor on her instincts, pointing out how intelligent and perceptive she is, and then guided the conversation towards Aaron's red-flags. Kaylor acknowledged that she is young, and is going to make some mistakes in her dating life, and then continued to say that she has her doubts about Aaron and is "taking a huge, huge risk" in continuing the relationship. Taylor seems almost at the end of her rope with Aaron already, so the boy had better put on his grafting boots if he truly wants to earn her affection back.

9 Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein

Season 3

Josh Goldstein met Shannon St. Clair in the premiere episode of Love Island USA Season 3, and the couple stayed by each other's side through each re-coupling. On the couple's first official date together, Josh adorably asked Shannon to be his girlfriend, closing their relationship off and sending the signal to the other Islanders that their heads would not be turned. The former college baseball player was going from strength to strength in his Love Island couple, until his experience was tragically cut short when he was informed about the death of his sister. He made the decision to depart the series, and Shannon exited with him and stood by his side through the grieving process. The couple then moved to Florida together, and from then on had an on-again-off-again romance, with frequent break-ups and make-ups featured on their social media feeds.

Throughout the times that the couple were off-again, they always maintained their friendship, the deep and lasting bond they formed during their time on Love Island USA. Shannon announced in October 2023 that the pair had split again, and Josh also confirmed this in December 2023. However, given the strength of their bond and their history of finding each other again after a period of separation, there is still a chance the romance could rekindle.

8 Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada

Season 3

Kyra Lizama was among the original cast to enter the Villa on Love Island USA Season 3, and bombshell Will Moncada entered shortly after. The pair coupled up at the first opportunity. Casa Amor tested the strength of their bond when Will showed interest in another contestant, and Kyra's friends and family pointed out suspected red flags.

Still, Kyra felt sure of their connection and continued to choose Will, which ultimately paid off when they went on their final date for the season, and he asked her to be his girlfriend. Despite the concerns from loved ones, the couple became fan-favorites and were even the runners-up of the season. The pair went traveling after the season wrapped in 2021, and their shared Instagram account has documented their adventures together. In May 2024, Will announced on the social media page that the couple had grown in different directions and had decided to break-up.

7 Kassy Castillo and Leo Dionicio

Season 5

Kassy Castillo and Leo Dionicio had a chaotic romance that certainly kept the Season 5 audience on their toes. Although Leo is yet another of the Villa boys that fell victim to his impulses in Casa Amor, things were rocky between the couple even before that point. Shortly after the pair came together, Leo decided to pursue another Islander and Kassy, in turn, temporarily re-coupled with Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen. The pair would eventually find their way back together just before Casa arrived. Leo then returned to the Villa with Casa cutie Johnnie Garcia on his arm. Their pairing did not work out, but Kassy actually went on to explore her interest in dating Johnnie herself.

Gradually, Leo understood how he had hurt Kassy with his actions, and he took steps to try to convince her that he truly cared about her and felt he had made a mistake. Leo explained to Pop Culture that he was desperate to change Kassy's mind about him, even trying to pull her for an off-camera conversation to try to rekindle their spark. Kassy refused to speak to him for a short period before relenting and forgiving him. Kassy and Leo ended Season 5 together, and came in as the runner-ups. They then left the Villa together to try their connection in the real world.

The pair continued dating for a few months, until Leo confirmed on Instagram that they had split, citing distance as a major factor. Kassy was so popular in Season 5 that Love Island USA producers made the decision to bring her back as a late-comer bombshell in Season 6. Kassy had already met Season 6 contestant Rob Rausch in Season 5, when Rob was one of the Casa boys. In Season 6, they really didn't have much of a chance to explore a connection, since they were only coupled up for three days before being eliminated. Kassy and Rob have yet to address whether they have continued getting to know each other outside their Island experience, although knowing the snake-wrangler's history of hopping from one romantic connection to the next, people shouldn't hold their breath wishing for them to work out in the long term.

6 Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo

Season 5

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo were an adorable couple in Season 5. They first met each other on the set in Fiji, but discovered that they lived a mere 10 minutes from each other in their neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. The pair coupled up when Kenzo entered the Villa as a bombshell, after Carmen had a rocky relationship with another contestant who had recently been sent home. They then stayed by each other's side throughout the season, and placed fourth in the finale.

Once the series wrapped, the pair dated for another year and moved to Milwaukee together. Although the couple had given an interview with People Magazine in June 2024 that talked about their future plans and happy home, on July 18, 2024, Carmen posted on social media that the couple "want different things & are headed down different paths," while Kenzo later posted that they had "different lifestyles, different goals [and they] wanted different things." While the once-couple seems to have hit a fork in the relationship road, their adorable meet-cute on the series was one of the romantic hopefuls of Season 5.

5 Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Season 5

After struggling to find a true connection in the main villa, Bergie finally met his match in Casa-cutie Taylor Smith. The pair had their struggles after Bergie brought Taylor back to the Villa, including Bergie's grandfather voicing the opinion that their relationship seemed "forced." After this observation was aired, Bergie seemed to pull slightly back from the connection, suddenly raising the issue that they would be in a long-distance relationship once they left the Villa, as Taylor lives in Texas and Bergie is from the Midwest. But the couple seem to have become practiced at making the distance work quite well, even when Bergie went on to film the second season of the popular reality competition series The Traitors.

Despite their initial bumps in the road, Taylor and Bergie are still going strong in 2024. Though they are often at a distance from one another, the pair are all over each other's social media feeds. In July, the couple was also interviewed by People Magazine, and spoke enthusiastically about their long-term goals in the relationship. Bergie is returning to physical therapy school to earn his Doctorate in the field, and is planning on completing the clinical component of the program in Dallas. Taylor told the magazine that she and Bergie plan to live together for the eight weeks of the program, so the couple can get a feel for the relationship full-time. She even shared their hopeful long-term timeline as a couple, saying that they hope to be engaged in three years, married in five years, and start having children in six years. These two "faithfuls" are still going strong, and are one of the couples that made Season 5 of Love Island USA such a success.

4 Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli

Season 5