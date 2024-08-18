The Big Picture Love Island USA Season 6 reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock.

Daniela Ortiz Rivera reveals struggles with mental health among cast members.

Viewers are reminded to be kind, as cast members are real people with feelings.

The popularity of Love Island USA Season 6 hasn't died down after the finale. That's partially because the reality show's reunion will be on Monday, August 19 on Peacock. We'll find out what the couple were up to since they left the villa and who broke up. Some predict that the major drama might involve the dumped islanders from Casa Amor. It looks like everyone was able to make it except for Caine Bacon.

Daniela Ortiz Rivera is one of those people and she made it back to the villa with Rob Rausch. She was later dumped from the island. She made a tearful video revealing some of the cast are struggling with their mental health because of all the attention and negative comments. Daniela made it clear that she didn't want to stand by any longer without saying something.

Daniela Reveals ‘Love Island USA’ Cast Members Talked About Suicide Ideation

On August 15, Daniela posted an emotional TikTok about how some cast members are struggling with the negative attention. "I just wanna talk about suicide awareness and I think it's very important," she said tearfully. "I've personally lost family members. People who mean a lot to me to that. And the way I wish I could have done something about it kills me every day that I couldn't do anything about it kills me every day."

She had an important reminder for viewers. "At the end of the day, these people aren't characters," she said. "They're real people with real feelings. And if you've ever seen the movie Cyber Bully please do, or anything like that. One bully, one online hater, has done this to many people." The cast finished filming the reunion not long before the video was posted. Daniela revealed some of the conversations she had with other cast members.

"Hearing people talk about that today, and just hearing expressed to me multiple, multiple people are going through this," she emphasized. "And it breaks my heart and please be more kind to these people. Everyone is going through so much. Everyone's learning from their mistakes every single day." Second place finalist Leah Kateb commented, "I love you sooooooo much Daniela seriously."

Daniela also posted a TikTok with Andrea Carmona on the same day. "Of course they get along," one person commented. "I try and get along w everyone!! I can only try and understand what she's been through. We're also all put in a room together. It breaks my heart seeing anyone get that much hate. Especially with Love Island UK having so many suici**ds in the past because of the hate they get."

