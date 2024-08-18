The Big Picture Casa Amor is a crucial test for Love Island couples involving new suitors and separation, leading to drama and strategic gameplay.

The women of Casa Amor play an essential yet undervalued role in testing relationships and contributing to the show's success.

Fans should show kindness and support to all Love Island contestants, considering the impact of online hate on mental health.

Every Love Island USA fan looks forward to the Casa Amor twist. The established couples in the villa spend weeks forming their relationships and hopefully not getting their heads turned by the bombshells on the Peacock reality series. But the biggest test is when couples who are used to seeing each other every day get separated. One group stays in the villa and gets new suitors, and the other gets an entirely new villa with new suitors.

Season 6's Casa Amor was dramatic because two original couples were jeopardized. Aaron Evans was smitten with Daniela Ortiz Rivera after being with Kaylor Martin since day one. Kordell Beckham was ready to explore his options and was attracted to Daia McGhee away from Serena Page. Both men returned to their original partners and committed to them. But we're close to the reunion and the negative comments about the Casa Amor women continue long after they were dumped from the villa. Daniela spoke out about the cast's mental health.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Daniela’s Message to ‘Love Island USA’ Fans About the Cast’s Mental Health

The cast finished filming the reunion and there was a lot of chatter about what drama went down. Daniela cried in a TikTok about how some cast members' mental health declined. "I just wanna talk about suicide awareness and I think it's very important," she said. "I've personally lost family members. People who mean a lot to me to that. And the way I wish I could have done something about it kills me every day that I couldn't do anything about it kills me every day."

She said the hate that other people are getting breaks her heart. "At the end of the day, these people aren't characters," she said. "They're real people with real feelings. And if you've ever seen the movie Cyber Bully please do, or anything like that. One bully, one online hater, has done this to many people." The college student said she learned about the people who died by suicide in the U.K.'s version of the show.

"Hearing people talk about that today, and just hearing expressed to me multiple, multiple people are going through this," she emphasized. "And it breaks my heart and please be more kind to these people. Everyone is going through so much. Everyone's learning from their mistakes every single day." She later mentioned that season 6's popularity led to more backlash from fans. Islanders from previous seasons told Daniela that their cast did worse and didn't get nearly this much hate for it.

Casa Girls Are Undervalued for Their Essential Role on ‘Love Island'

Image via Peacock

Casa Amor is so iconic that many reality shows try to replicate it, like Perfect Match, Bachelor in Paradise, and more. None of them have captured the same magic because they don't film in real time. The Love Island franchise airs every night in some countries and America's season 6 airs six nights a week. That investment for viewers understandably makes them passionate and attached to their favorite islanders. However, no matter how much fans like the original islanders, they're always excited about Casa Amor.

The segment hopefully gives viewers new eye candy and personalities. There is always a question about which man or woman will go "too far" with another partner. Casa Amor ends with the other half of the original cast returning to the villa either alone or with someone new. It has led to iconic quotes at the fire pit. But the unsaid fact about this is that a season isn't memorable if no one messes up. The show always stresses that people need to "test" their relationship by flirting with someone else. If a couple stays together the whole season without turning their head, they're less likely to win the prize.

So the new faces of Casa Amor are essential to giving couples their test. It's a high-risk and low-reward job. You're more likely to be discarded even if you make it back to the villa because of the breakup to make up formula. Reality shows also reflect our society, which is much harder on women than men. Everything about the women is picked apart from their appearances to their actions. They also get comparisons to the original women since the concept puts them in direct competition with them.

Daia was criticized for her hair and was mocked for how she flirted with Kordell. The teaser of Daia on top of Kordell in bed had people assuming they had sex. They were clothed when Daia was on top of him. Serena saw a clip of this and Daia moved her hips for a few seconds. She labeled this as "dry humping" to Kordell and Daia displeasure. "I think everyone that's like really pissed off about this is very much Team Serena," Daia told Collider. "I love Serena."

Why ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Should Soften on Casa Girls

Image via Peacock

The popularity of season 6 is partially because of the women islanders Serena, JaNa Craig, and Leah Kateb. They had some struggles, but all found a relationship and stuck together as friends. Season 6 is equally about the love between these women and their partners. The winner and finalists have over a million Instagram followers days before the reunion. It's deserved, but also scary if portions of those fans are also angrily focusing on the Casa girls.

Model Sophie Gradon was on Love Island in 2016 and was in the first same-sex pairing on the show with Katie Salmon. She decided to leave the villa after 39 days and came home to a lot of hate on the internet. She died by suicide in 2018. "The world we live in behind social media," Katie wrote in a tribute to Sophie, according to Pink News. "I urge everyone to be kind to every person they meet and speak with on social media and in person a simple smile, a simple nice comment can make a difference."

Footballer Mike Thalassitis appeared on the third season of the original show. Chris Hughes called him "Muggy Mike" for coupling up with his love interest. The retired player was dumped from the villa after a public vote. Mike died by suicide two years after the season. Daily Mail reported he was grieving his grandmother's death before his own. "Whoever said time heals has obviously never lost a child," Mike's father, Andy Thalassitis told the outlet. "There isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t think about him. We love and miss him so much." Love Island host Caroline Flack died by suicide less than a year later. Mike's father offered to be there for Caroline's family.

It's possible that Love Island continued to air after these tragedies because these deaths happened about two years after their season aired. However, many people still link their deaths to the backlash they experienced on the show. If it happened any sooner, it's possible that the hit would end. The Japanese reality Netflix show, Terrace House followed young people living in the same house. Like Love Island, the show was being filmed as it aired, and the cast could watch past episodes. It was a huge hit but ended when wrestler Hana Kimura died by suicide after public backlash. She got into an argument with a cast member for accidentally washing her expensive wrestling outfits. "Every day, I receive nearly 100 honest opinions and I cannot deny that I get hurt," she tweeted before ending her life, according to Vox. Her death happened during the season and the show's filming promptly stopped. The show hasn't returned since.

If fans want Love Island USA to continue, then they need to be mindful of when their passionate reactions to the episodes turn into pile-on for the cast. The original islanders are typically the stars of the show, but it's important to note that every single bombshell and Casa Amor islander also plays an essential role in the format. Everyone who is seeing the backlash to season 6 islanders might be hesitant to do the show in the future for fear of their safety and mental health. That would be a reasonable fear and could keep some potentially amazing stars from doing it. And those who do decide to film might be hesitant to flirt or be themselves because of this kind of backlash. That results in little to no drama and boring seasons.

Lastly, on a human level, we should care about people's mental health even if they're on reality TV. People love the mantra that those who go on these shows know what they sign up for and that's not true. How production works is largely kept a secret to keep the fantasy of these shows alive. Every single season is a new experiment and no one can predict what will happen and how the public will react. The backlash this season focused on Daia flirting, Andrea Carmona's TikToks interactions with fans, and Catherine Marshall's facial expressions. Most of these things are normal for the show and couldn't be predicted.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Stream on Peacock