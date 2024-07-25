The Big Picture Kaylor's private conversation revealed doubts about Leah's lasting popularity post-show.

Kaylor clarified her friend's comments were not specifically about Leah, but the situation.

Other cast members defended Leah's iconic status and criticized negative comments about her.

The Love Island USA season 6 finale of the reality series showed Leah Kateb was a fan favorite. She placed second with Miguel Harichi. They were a very new couple, but Leah was an original islander who had some great moments like her explosive breakup with Rob Rausch. She also argued with Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker about the outcome of a specific vote.

Kaylor and Aaron Evans were dumped from the Peacock show right before the finale. Aaron was filming a Q&A with his fans on social media. Fans overheard Kaylor talking to a friend who was on speakerphone. "Nobody's going to give a f— about Leah in six months," the friend said. It gave an interesting insight into how Kaylor might really feel about Leah. She addressed the situation after receiving backlash.

Kaylor appeared on The Viall Files to talk about her relationship with Aaron after leaving the show. She then talked about the caught moment. "I was actually on the phone with one of my friends back home, and it was a FaceTime call," she explained on the podcast. The college grad said she was talking to her friend about the comments she was getting online from what was said in the villa. "I don't think she necessarily meant Leah, but I think that she just meant the whole situation," she added. "And as a friend, she was trying to be there for me."

Leah's "white woman scared" comment was what Kaylor kept seeing online before the conversation. "I've been getting a lot of hate saying I'm white and privileged, and I'm a young female, so I was saying to her, 'Do you think this?'" Kaylor explained. She said the comment about Leah wasn't the best way for her friend to support her. "I absolutely love Leah and I think everyone is going to care about her for a long time, and I know I will myself," she said.

The candid moment already reached other Love Island USA cast members. "Y’all know I don’t play about Leah and I don’t know if it’s because she’s blown up and it’s like, oh now we have all these things to say," Serena told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea. "We’re not going to forget about Leah in six months. Nobody’s going to forget about Leah. She’s an icon, she’s my icon. She’s a queen and whoever that was can shut the hell up." Serena acknowledged it could've been a friend trying to make Kaylor feel better. "We didn’t have much context but … watch your mouth if it’s not positive. Don’t let me hear it," she said. JaNa Craig also told the outlet that Leah didn't take the comment to heart.