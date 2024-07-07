The Big Picture Casa Amor's revelations shake the couples in Love Island USA season 6, with Kordell Beckham and Aaron Evans' actions causing distress to their partners Serena Page and Kaylor Martin.

Casa Amor is about to end on July 5's episode of Love Island USA season 6. The strongest couples on the reality series have a hurdle ahead of them because of the men's actions toward other women. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page matched on the first night and stayed together. Serena wanted to take things slow after questioning if they had a romantic connection. The couple wanted to be open to getting to know other people.

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are another original couple. They've been more committed to each other and Aaron toyed with saying "love" before he left. So it was shocking to see him flirt with another woman and kiss her at Casa. Episode 21 showed the ladies getting videos from Casa Amor, which upset Serena and Kaylor.

​​​​​Kaylor and Serena React to Casa Amor Videos on 'Love Island USA'

Kaylor received a text in the episode of stories of the men in Casa Amor as a prize for winning a game. The first video showed Kordell talking to Daia McGhee as she puts on lip gloss. She asked him if he wants some of her lip gloss and he said yes. Daia moved closer to kiss him. Next, we saw Kordell and Daia move around under bed sheets. Serena's jaw dropped as she watched. The third video showed Aaron biting Daniela Ortiz Rivera. He told her in Spanish that he wanted to kiss her but it would hurt someone. Lastly, Kendall Washington watched them and said, "That boy is like, 'This is not Kaylor.'" Kaylor walked away sobbing.

Kaylor addressed this in her confessional. "The fact that I was literally wanting to be exclusive with Aaron and I couldn't even tell him that," she said. "And he clearly didn't feel the same way." Kendall's words were obviously salt in the wound. "Now I'm comparing myself to this other girl," she said. The ladies watched the videos again and Olivia Walker responded to this. "'But she ain't Kaylor,' shut up h--," she said. Kendall was matched with Nicole Jacky, who was disgusted by his comments. Kaylor claimed she wants nothing to do with Aaron at the end of the episode.

"I said the one thing I was not gonna put up in here was disrespect," Serena said in her confessional after watching the videos. "I even f--king cried yesterday 'cause I missed that man." She talked about the situation with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb in the dressing room. "I love my little brother but come on now," JaNa said in reference to Kordell. She told Serena to say the words and she'll go to Casa Amor. "I can't even bring myself to cry," Serena said. "Maybe I'm still in shock." Serena said she's been cheated on so much that she copes with laughter. However, she started crying as she talked about not letting Kordell tear her down.

Episode 22 will show the cast choosing to stick with their original partner from the villa or someone else from Casa. The teaser shows Rob Rausch showing interest in Daniela. Kaylor mentioned she had a video sent to her and asked Aaron to tell her what he thought she saw. The X account for the show released a first-look clip. "If you think you about to come back in this b-tch and swindle me!" Serena told other islanders in the kitchen. "The man is finished." Rob asked Aaron what he'll do and Aaron already feels guilty. The episode is going to be full of drama that could affect who will win this season.

