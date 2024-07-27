The Big Picture Nicole Jacky chose Kendall for his consistent authenticity and comfort he provided.

Kendall expressed his love for Nicole in the Love Island finale, despite a mixed emotional response.

Kendall regrets egging on his friends in Casa Amor and acknowledges betraying the trust of his female friends.

Kendall Washington became one of the more controversial islanders of season 6 of the reality competition series. He started as the fun friend who liked to hang out with the girls on Love Island USA. His head turned from Hannah Smith to bombshell Nicole Jacky. The girls were happy for him and felt betrayed by how he didn't think about their feelings during Casa Amor.

Kendall made amends and stayed loyal to Nicole. The finale showed the couple telling each other that they loved each other. They placed fourth and many fans thought he wanted to win the $100,000 prize. Collider talked to the couple on July 22 and responded to the public's perception of them.

Why Nicole Jacky Chose Kendall Washington on ‘Love Island USA'

Nicole explored things with Kendall and Miguel Harichi for a short period of time. What made her focus on Kendall? "I think for me, it was just the fact that Kendall was like always himself all the time when I was with him and he really just truly made me feel comfortable from the start," she answered. "I think coming in as a bombshell is really scary. At least it was for me, and he was just so welcoming, like always had a smile on his face, always laughing and I just loved being around him and his energy and love that he was just very consistent throughout the time in the villa."

The finale showed Kendall telling Nicole that he loved her and she didn't say it back. "Damn, it was such a mix of emotions," Kendall admitted. "I feel like because A: it was a huge weight that was lifted off my shoulders because that was something I was thinking and carrying for a bit now. And B: knowing Nicole and how she is, I know how honest she is and so it made it more real. The fact that she was just like, 'Hey, I have similar feelings, but I'm gonna say those words on my own time.' So I was feeling of like respect, but obviously a little sad because obviously I low-key, I want to hear it."

The good news is that she told him she loved him in her final speech. "Well, first, when Kendall first said it I was very caught off guard," Nicole claimed. "I'm not gonna lie, and I was a little shocked. And in the past, I think I've been told those words and, just maybe by people who didn't mean it or lied to me and whatnot, so I think I was a little scared."

"However I think I've known how I felt about Kendall for a while now," she continued. "Probably since he came back from Casa. And our speech is like it's a time to really tell someone how you're feeling, and I think I'm not the best at doing that. Kendall's really good at communicating, and I'm bad with my words, guys. I'm sorry. And I just wanted to not [have] any regrets. I had no regrets up until then and I had a feeling like if I didn't say it now and didn't tell him like I think I was gonna regret it."

Kendall Regrets How He Handled Casa Amor

Kendall said he has one regret from his time on the show. He encouraged Kordell Beckham and Aaron Evans to hook up with other women in Casa even though they had serious connections in the villa. Kendall was recorded saying "That boy is like, 'This is not Kaylor" while watching Aaron cuddle with Daniela Ortiz Rivera. Liv Walker angrily repeated Kendall's words multiple times. Kaylor understandably took that as salt in the wound for Aaron's betrayal.

"I love all the OG girls, especially Kaylor, Serena [Page], JaNA [Craig] and I didn't have their backs in there," he said. "We didn't have a clear game plan on how we wanted to experience Casa, and I got caught up at the moment, supporting my boys in a way that seemed like I was egging them on to do it instead of just wanting them to respect the girls back home. At the same time have a good time. But that was the only regret I have, and I've apologized multiple times to the girls. I'm in good standing with Serena and Kaylor. I love them."

We told Kendall that because he was good friends with the women before Casa Amor, the fans who were women felt betrayed. "That's exactly what I told you," Nicole leaned over and told Kendall. "Yeah, exactly," he responded. Some viewers couldn't see him the same way after that, but Kendall had better luck with his cast mates. "So JaNa I will say JaNa is like always had my back thick and thin," he said. "She knows who I am. So same with Leah [Kateb]. But I think Kaylor and Serena were the ones that were [...] like it took me more time." He said at this point, all of his friendships are back to how they were before his comments.

Kendall and Nicole’s Reaction to Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans’ Dumping

Kaylor and Aaron didn't make it into the final four. Nicole was closest to Kaylor, and they looked the most devastated by them being dumped. "That was a really hard moment, and I think especially me, like, coming in as a bombshell and knowing, like, already the connection Kaylor and Aaron built prior," Nicole said. "Like in just a few days and time moves really fast in the villa. I just think we all thought they were going to see it out till the end like possibly even win."

Nicole acknowledged Aaron's actions in Casa, but thought the couple would move past it. "I've been with Aaron since the second, I walked into the villa, same with Kaylor," Kendall said. "So, I've seen them since day one. So I thought that they would for sure make it all the way because of, like, how consistent they were and like they put a label on it, as well. They said, I love you to each other, but way, before Nicole, and I and their journey has had some ups and downs. But at the end of the day, they stuck together. So that's why I felt like it was just more of a shock."

We told the couple that fans wondered if Aaron was on the show to win the game since he won The Traitors UK. People also wondered if Kendall's actions in Casa were about him wanting to look better than the other couples. Kendall shook his head at this. "Oh, these theories are crazy," Nicole said. "These theories are actually insane the fact that people think that. OK, so I just for sure want to just deny all those theories," Kendall responded. "The last thing in my mind is trying to sabotage these guys I mean, they're my brothers in here. And at the end of the day, all I want to do is see them happy, especially Kordell."

"I think there's always room for all of us to like, grow and handle things better," Nicole later said. "But I don't think Kendall has like a [...] malicious bone in his body. I really don't." She said at some point people can't be friends with everyone, and that got him in trouble. Kendall seemed to be a fan of the original Love Island with his use of "buzzing." He claimed he didn't know it was a British word. We told the couple that fans have said the American version of the show was better than the U.K.'s for once with season 6.

What's Next for Kendall and Nicole?

"That's something I'm not going to be able to wrap my head around," Nicole said. She is a fan of the British version of the show. The islanders weren't able to start season 11 because the cast left to film in May. "I think I saw a picture of the cast, but that was pretty much it," Kendall said. The season 6 cast is getting British treatment with a reunion. "I'm so excited to see everybody," Nicole said. "I don't know who all is going to be there." Kendall said he's excited to see Liv and Connor Newsum. Kendall said he'll keep in touch with Kordell, who was his "rock" throughout the season. Nicole wants to stay in touch with all the women. The couple also revealed what's next for them.

"Think Dallas is first, because I've never really got to experience Dallas," she answered. "And it's kind of fun because Kenny [Rodriguez] and Kordell also live there. So we're gonna have just like, we can still see everybody and then have some dates as well." Kordell said they want to go to Disney and L.A. and New York City too.

Stream on Peacock