The Love Island USA cast gets phones while filming, but they don't have access to social media. Kendall Washington was an original islander for season 6 and made it to the finale of the reality series. That's 32 days focused on finding love away from the outside world. Luckily, Kendall found that with Nicole Jacky after he was originally matched with Hannah Smith.

Season 6 ended with Kendall telling Nicole he was falling in love with her. It seemed like Nicole needed more time to say it back, and it wouldn't happen on the Peacock show. But she gave him the nice surprise of saying it in her final speech to him. The couple placed fourth in season 6 and are out of the villa. Kendall revealed his privacy was violated by someone he knew while away and addressed it.

Kendall Washington Said It's Unfortunate the Video Was Leaked

A short nude video of Kendall was shared on social media on July 22. He already had his phone back because the cast was done filming. Kendall shared a statement on his Instagram story about the video. "What a way to get my phone back ya'll," read the statement. "I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It's unfortunate that it's no longer private but it is what it is. I want to thank you all for the calls/texts to support me during this time. I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for tuning in to watch my journey. Excited for what's next."

Some Love Island USA viewers were angry at Kendall for encouraging other men to explore things with new women in Casa Amor. He was very close to the original women in the cast, and they were also hurt to see his comments during Movie Night. However, Nicole told him why his comments were wrong, and he later apologized to the ladies. The season ended with them placing fourth, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez placed third, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi placed second, and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won the season. Kordell decided to split the $100,000 with Serena.

Ariana Madix interviewed the couples after the finale. Kendall told the host that his mom would be the first person he'd call once he got his phone back because he talked to her every day. He said Nicole planned to visit him in Dallas. There will also be a reunion for season 6, and it will be available to stream on August 19 on Peacock.

