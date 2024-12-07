Over five months ago, we were introduced to new islanders for Love Island USA Season 6 of the reality series. Kordell Beckham had his eyes on Serena Page immediately, but she had to get to know him first. She asked him what his long-term goals were, and after he asked for a definition, he said he wanted a sponsorship deal with Cheez-It. Fans loved his journey with Serena and wanted his dream to come true.

Kordell revealed at the reunion for the Peacock show that he was officially working with Cheez-It. He has a flavor inspired by him with his face on the box. The "Kordeezy Cheezy Bundle" sold out in minutes, and now he's doing something exciting with Cheez-It, which involves his fans. Collider talked to him about it on November 11.

What Kordell Beckham Wants to See From Cheez-It Fan Submissions

Image via Cheez-It

Instagram posts are usually the type of sponsorship reality TV stars get these days. Kordell explained what he pictured when he told Serena that he wanted a deal with the snack company in the premiere episode. "I had a thought, in my mind, my face being on a box, which is crazy because I've always had that fantasy," he told Collider excitedly. He mentioned wanting a Cheez-It dispenser in his house. He said it didn't feel real at first, but his partnership with the brand is growing.

Kordell is the CFO, or the "Chief Fantaseez Officer" for this year's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He has the job of finding fans who are “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” earning them a spot on the field during the Citrus Bowl. The world's largest bowl of Cheez-It. But what is the CFO looking for in fan submissions? "I'm hoping to see some of the craziest, outlandish things that they can come up with because that's the whole point," he explained. "We want to go for big." Kordell's intro dance in the Love Island USA premiere showed him swinging in a circle with his suitcase. It unexpectedly went viral with multiple people swinging their suitcases on social media. He answered if it ever gets old, since he might see a few of these in submissions. "I don't think it would," he answered while laughing.

The Love Island USA winner played coy about whether Serena will be there on game day. "I don't know," he said. "Y'all just have to wait and see. Maybe she'll be there, maybe she won't. But who knows until that time? Come y'all to find out." The couple starred in Summer Walker's "Heart of a Woman" music video, which involved recreating their famous scene.

How Kordell and Serena Recreated Their ‘Love Island USA’ Fight for Summer Walker