Season 6 of Love Island USA started with drama surrounding Leah Kateb. She was in a solid couple until the man left her for a bombshell. The college student moved on to her friend's partner, Connor Newsum, but then lost interest in him throughout her time on the reality competition series. All she wanted was a man who would send her to a psych ward. But it seemed like her main love story would be with her friends, Serena Page and JaNa Craig.

Miguel Harichi entered the Peacock show ready to flirt and steal one of the islanders from their man. He and Leah eventually found each other and slowly built a relationship. However, they didn't close things off in the villa. The fans loved Leah so much that they placed second because of this. Collider talked to Miguel on July 22 about Leah's drama in the villa and his plans with her.

Miguel Is Proud of Leah’s Success From ‘Love Island USA'

Now that the show is over, the islanders can find out what the public thinks of them. Leah got a warm reception with two million Instagram followers. "I feel like her journey had a very rocky start," Miguel said. "I think she was very much perceived negatively. Yeah, I think she was very misunderstood in the beginning just because of how outspoken she was and how true to her nature she was. She wasn't the kind of person to beat around the bush with how she felt. She's very much a fiery woman." Miguel said people saw her "beautiful nature" and forgave her after that first impression.

The islanders weren't always fans of Leah, but the viewers loved her. She and Miguel placed second thanks to that support, and it was surprising to them. They're a newer couple who didn't reach the point of falling in love or cementing their relationship like the other couples.

"When we came out I kept saying, I'm mad proud of her," the actor said. "I really am very, very proud of her. I think, like I said, whenever she felt something, it was her truth and there was always a reason behind it. She was never aggressive for any random reason. And I feel like a lot of people saw that from the show. The support is very much understood. I can see exactly why people support and care for her so deep because she's someone who stays true to herself with no filter whatsoever."

Miguel Says Leah and Rob Have an Understanding

A major part of Leah's support is how she handled Rob Rausch's disrespect. He started to show interest in Andrea Carmona after being focused on her. He also later got Liv Walker and Leah to argue about how they sent Andrea home. The season ended with them having a last conversation saying they were on good terms. Some wonder if they're truly friends after everything that happened. "I could tell that they had an understanding for each other," Miguel said. "I think as well for Leah, she felt very bad on how she handled things whether or not they're justified. I can't say. But I know that she felt like everything happened for a reason."

Miguel said Leah cares for Rob as a person because that is who she is generally. "I love the fact that she had always wanted to fix things," he said. "She didn't want to leave [...] with bad blood." Fans saw Leah feel bad and apologize to Rob, but it never went the other way around. "I definitely think things could have been handled differently on both sides without a doubt," the actor said. However, he said he's still "piecing everything together." Everything inside the villa seemed one-sided with Leah being in the wrong. "It's only now coming out that I'm starting to see that the other party [...] made some not-so-good decisions as well," he said."

Ultimately, Miguel didn't know if Rob apologized to Leah. "I know the way that Leah is, and she would never expect someone to apologize," he said. "She would only want to apologize for the shortcomings that she has, and she's very much happy and content knowing that I made amends for [a] wrong. But I don't really care if you don't want to make amends for yours."

Does Miguel Plan to Commit to Leah?

Miguel and Leah became closer in the final days of the season. But they were careful not to commit unless they were ready. He said his favorite memory with the college student was being in a canoe for sports day. "We both have a slightly competitive nature, me and her just see the fun in everything," he said. The stakes of their team winning or not being on them didn't matter. They focused on having fun. "I feel like sports day brought me and her together a little bit closer, like probably a lot more than the days previous," he said.

The bombshell entered the villa by kissing all the women in a challenge. His flirty reputation continued after that and in Casa Amor. But does getting runner-up make him want to change his ways? "I definitely do want to see things through with Leah," he answered. "I want to see how far this can go, and I definitely want to take it seriously." Miguel admitted he was guarded in the past, but was never the type to "mess girls around and hurt their feelings intentionally." That was partially why he didn't want to overcommit in the villa. But he knew in his "heart" that he wanted to continue things outside the villa.

Miguel said he doesn't plan to talk to anyone besides Leah at this time. "I don't really have a time frame of when it could potentially be locked off, but the way I'm moving right now it's already kind of heading there," he said. Miguel admitted they were shocked on finale night that they had placed so high because of this. But he said their connection is "very rare" and is also part of their success.

