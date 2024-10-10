Love Island USA had Americans and a few foreigners couple up throughout the summer. The islanders mostly talk all day in the villa to get to know each other on the Peacock show. Sometimes the most unexpected things come out of their mouths. Islanders are known for their terrible knowledge of geography and mix-up their words. But the funniest quotes are usually from friends joking or lovers fighting.

The best quotes have Love Island fans laughing and repeating them all summer. Some of these quotes led to a big paycheck for a winner. Here are the top 10 funniest quotes of Love Island USA.

10 "I hope you tear your ACL in the shower."

Caleb Corpew (Season 2)

The men talked as they were covered in cream from being pied in season 2. "Gotta say, Caleb, you and Justine [Ndiba] put up a good fight," Johnny Middlebrooks told Caleb Corpew smugly. "It came down to the wire and I applaud you for that." Caleb quickly wished Johnny a painful fate. "I hope you tear your ACL in the shower," he said. Johnny immediately laughed.

9 "I will go study some stupid a-- f--king plants."

JaNa Craig (Season 6)

JaNa Craig was optimistic about her connection with Connor Newsum, which made his rejection of her friend Leah Kateb that much harder. She cried to Aaron Evans, Andrea Carmona, and Kendall Washington about the situation in episode 9. "They have a lot in common," she told them. "They both live in f--king L.A. and they both like f--king plants. I like f--king plants. But I can't name all the f--king plants." Andrea began to laugh. "Do I need to go f--king study f--king plants?" she asked. "Because I will go study some stupid a-- f--king plants."

Aaron started listing types of plants for JaNa. He then asked if she knew what a cheese plant was, and she answered, "I'm from Hawaii." The emotional moment turned into a plant lesson, which was funny to watch and distracted JaNa from the upsetting love triangle.

8 "Good morning, Kordell is crazy, JaNa."

Leah Kateb (Season 6)

The Power Puff Girls or PPG tried to stay as a united front when things got rough. Episode 24 showed Leah, Serena Page, and JaNa leaning on each other after staying single because of their men's behavior in Casa Amor. Kordell Beckham brought back Daia McGhee. He then made breakfast for her and Serena. Serena refused the plate and Kordell left the dressing room.

"Good morning, Kordell," JaNa said. "Good morning, Rob [Rausch]." Leah called out JaNa for this. "Good morning, Kordell is crazy, JaNa," she said. "OK, but he's trying, and I support that he's trying," JaNa explained to them. It's a good thing that JaNa played it safe because Serena and Kordell got back together. But Leah's petty side once again gave us a funny moment.

7 "I'm about to go start drama."

Zeta Morrison (Season 4)

Episode 8 showed Bria Bryant entering the villa for the first time. She had a date with Isaiah Campbell, and they joined the rest of the cast afterward. Zeta Morrison asked Timmy Pandolfi how he was feeling after seeing the new bombshell. "I'm very happy with you," he told her. "I feel lucky that I strike something like this so early in this process." The realtor claimed he still saw them having a relationship after filming. He wanted to focus on taking each day at a time with the intention of things working out between them. She told him Bria looked like his usual type. Timmy said Bria was attractive, but Zeta should feel confident about that instead of another woman.

Serenti Springs told Zeta later that Timmy said he was attracted to Bria. Zeta looked over at Timmy who was talking to Sydney Paight and Courtney Boerner and yelled, "Timmy, you little liar." Serenti felt awkward and asked why Zeta did that while she was sitting next to her. "Are you running game now?" she asked. "Is that what you're up to? Joker!" Zeta finally addressed her friend. "I'm about to go start a drama," Zeta told Serenti as she got up to yell at him. The situation caught everyone off guard. Zeta asked if he was attracted to Bria, and he correctly reminded her that he had told her that, which she denied. She was wrong but funny.

6 "Bill undid my top!"

Deb Chub (Season 4)

The women islanders weren't excited about the baby trial in season 4, episode 34. Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray were called out for being the worst parents in the cast. "Well, I did abandon the baby to take a nap twice, and I did keep dropping his head, and we never sang to him," Deb admitted in a confessional with Jesse. Deb was upset they didn't pass. "He didn't die, did he?" she asked.

The couple named their baby doll Bill after Deb's father and grandfather. It was funny watching Deb and Jesse change the baby's diaper together as he cried. The crying stopped when Deb gave him a bottle. "No way, you're hungry again," she said. "What a crazy guy." She also did a confessional with the baby doll and her top got unzipped. "Bill undid my top!" she said. "Bill! My boobs are out Bill."

5 "You could've just paid for the f--king nachos."

Cely Vazquez, 'Love Island Games'

Love Island Games brought stars from all over the world to compete against each other. Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks reunited after breaking up three years ago. It didn't end well, so they had to clear the air. Johnny wondered if she was going to be distant from him. "What would you expect based on how we left things?" she asked him. She mentioned how he made shady Instagram posts after their break-up.

Cely mentioned what tore them apart. "Knowing damn well we broke up at Cheesecake Factory because you wouldn't pay for my damn nachos after I paid for a whole last trip to Hawaii," she told him. "That's not how it went down," Johnny denied. Cely laughed and disagreed with him. She laughed again while he talked about having a problem with how she handled their breakup. "Sorry, I'm laughing because you could've just paid for the f--king nachos," she told him. Cely also accused him of being a bad actor as he tried to act out the nacho conversation.

4 "Now, you're sending three home!"

Leah Kateb (Season 6)

The villa had a dramatic dumping where the women had to send one woman home from the bottom three in episode 12. New bombshells Andrea and Nicole Jacky were vulnerable along with JaNa Craig. The men were shocked that the woman protected JaNa, who wasn't in a strong couple. They sent home Andrea, who was coupled up with Rob.

Rob immediately shook his head after the announcement. The rest of the men told him, "No" when they saw he was visibly upset. "Sorry, dude, I can't," Rob told Aaron. The snake wrangler hugged Aaron goodbye and told him he would see him again. The women and men cried as they argued. Rob left to stand behind Andrea. "You're sending three tonight, good job," he told them. Of course, he didn't leave and stayed until he was dumped on day 30. Leah later mocked Rob for this. "Now you're sending three home, and then you're still here b***h in your overalls," Leah said. "Now what?"

3 "You made your bed...hump in it."

Serena Page (Season 6)

Episode 24 is so good that another quote from the episode makes the list. Kordell made Daia and Serena breakfasts. Serena told him not to bring it to her, but he still tried. She pushed the plate away and the food fell on him and the floor. "I'm sorry, but you think you can have your cake and eat it too?" she asked in a confessional. "And cater to the both of us? And then--no, baby. You made your choice. You made your bed, hump in it."

Of course, this was referencing the video she received of Daia on top of Kordell in bed. Serena kept accusing them of humping, which they denied. They hadn't talked fully about the situation, and the tension was growing. Luckily, they later talked and got back together.

2 "Soul Ties is crazy."

Kay Kay (Season 5)

Keenan Anunay and Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray were coupled up from the start of season 5. Casa Amor allowed Keenan to interact with new women. Najah Fleary went to the balcony where there was a "Soul Ties" neon sign in episode 21 to talk to him. She told him that she was pursuing him. "I'm interested," he told her. Keenan said they had an instant connection. Najah asked if he had cheated before, and he answered no. However, he made it clear that he didn't close things off with Kay Kay.

Episode 23 showed the women receiving a video from Casa Amor. The clip of Najah telling Keenan that she was pursuing him was shown. "Soul Ties is crazy," Kay Kay said as she looked at the phone. The situation wasn't funny, but people couldn't stop quoting Kay Kay because her delivery was funny. Imani Wheeler comforted her later, and they repeated, "Soul Ties is crazy!"

1 "Cheez-Itz, I can't get enough of Cheez-Its."

Kordell Beckham (Season 6)

Some relationships take time to build. Despite being in a couple in the first episode, Serena wasn't sure about Kordell. She asked him questions to get to know him and test him. "So what are your long-term goals?" she asked. "Like, explain," he responded. Serena was rightfully confused by this. "Your goals long term," she answered.

"I want to be in the acting field," he answered. "I still want to continue modeling, as well." She asked him to monologue to her and she laughed. Serena asked one more time if he had more goals. He said he wanted sponsorship deals. "Cheez-Its" he told her. "I can't get enough of Cheez-Its." Serena laughed at him, but she fell for him. The couple won and Kordell got his Cheez-It deal in time for the reunion.

