The Big Picture Aaron flirted with Daniela but later changed his mind about bringing her back to the villa.

Rob revealed that Aaron initially wanted Daniela back, then reconsidered and chose Kaylor.

Andrea hoped Rob would come back to her, but Rob decided to keep his distance for now.

Casa Amor had one of the most dramatic endings in Love Island USA season 6 of the reality series. Aaron Evans was caught flirting with Daniela Ortiz Rivera in a video that was sent to the villa. He was coupled up with Kaylor Martin since the premiere. She was so upset by the video that her shouting was heard in Casa Amor.

Kaylor was surprised to see Aaron return without Daniela. But the women were shook to see Daniela made it to the villa...with Rob Rausch. The first question was if Rob and Aaron were working together to bring Daniela back as another option for Aaron. Rob has finally given the answer.

Rob Says Aaron Told Him to Bring Daniela Then Took It Back

We finally get the question answered through Rob's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Actually he did," Rob answered. "He did a bit after that. Like immediately after that he was like terrible idea. Don't bring her back." He claimed he forgot about that moment until asked. "He pulled me for a chat and he was like, 'Oh yeah, she took it really well.'" Aaron told him that Daniela's reaction to breaking things off with him was so graceful. The Traitors UK winner told Rob that he would like Daniela and should take her back to the villa.

He said Aaron walked about the idea after 10 minutes. "Please forget everything I just said," Rob claimed his friend told him. "That's an awful idea. I'm going back to Kaylor and I really like Kaylor. Don't bring her back at all unless you really want to."

Rob also answered if he'd go back to Andrea Carmona since she was dumped from the island before seeing their relationship through. She was hopeful about their future when she heard that Rob didn't go back to Leah Kateb in her Collider interview. "It definitely makes me feel a little good, like it wasn't like he immediately ran back to her type of thing," she said. However, she didn't want to tell him to leave with her and have him regret it. "I'm not your parent," she said. "You have to make decisions for yourself, and if it's to leave with me, amazing like rainbows and butterflies. We figure it out. If not like you want to explore, and you want to see what's there and that's perfectly fine. "

"I've been talking to her a little bit," Rob said. "It's not like...I think once again it's probably better if we just kinda keep our distance for now. A lot has happened and she's been posting a lot." He claimed he was surprised and put off by her posting. This is interesting since Rob has his own social media following and will probably post things himself. However, he already talked about wanting to take a break from dating while talking to Aaron in the last episodes of the season.

