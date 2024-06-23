The Big Picture Rob Rausch returned to Love Island USA Season 6, causing drama with Leah Kateb after his attention shifted to another woman.

Leah felt hurt and betrayed by Rob's actions, leading to tension and conflict between the former couple.

Viewers can expect more drama and challenges for Leah and Rob's relationship as they navigate their feelings for each other.

Things change at the drop of a dime Love Island USA. But viewers would like to think some couples are able to stand the test of time and bombshells. Rob Rausch was a temptation in Season 5, but didn't find love. He's back as an original islander for Season 6. The snake wrangler seemed to know what he wanted and matched with Leah Kateb on the first night.

They had their first test immediately when Olivia Walker entered the villa and stole him. However, he stayed loyal to Leah and even made a cute sign for them to secretly meet up. Leah was able to match with him at the next ceremony, but happiness didn't last long. Here is why Leah and Rob might become enemies.

Leah Kateb Thinks 'Love Island USA's Rob Rausch Is a Liar

Love Island USA Episode 8 ended with another recoupling ceremony. The men who wanted to couple up with Andrea Carmona or Nicole Jacky had to stand before the firepit. Hakeem White left Olivia Walker, Kendall Washington left Hannah Smith, Kordell Beckam left Serena Page, and Rob left Leah. "I'm sorry," he whispered to her, then got up. Everyone looked shocked. Andrea picked Rob because she got butterflies around him, and it was easy to talk to him.

Later, Rob gave Leah a dirty look and she cringed. She said, "F**k you" to Rob after the other women told Leah to speak her mind. The teaser shows Leah's response in Episode 9. "After I saw him crying like a b-tch on the floor, I literally got the ick," Leah yells. There is also a clip of Rob kissing Andrea.

The tension between the former lovers on Love Island started with Rob talking to Leah about his date with Andrea. Leah already knew he kissed the bombshell from the women chatting. "But it doesn't take away from us," the snake wrangler claimed. "But I do want to continue to get to know her." Leah felt like Rob lied since he recently told her she had nothing to worry about. Leah interrupted his chat with Andrea later that night. She said it was "mean" that he was spending more time with Andrea after what he said. "It's rare for me to like girl, especially off rip," he told Leah. Rob took a break and cried because he didn't feel heard. He later tells her that they don't have a groove physically.

Rob seemed to want sympathy from Leah. Leah was hurt by the things he said about liking another girl. This will be tough to resolve while Andrea is in the villa. Leah will have to match with someone else to avoid being dumped from the island. If that happens, then they might miss their chance to fix things.

Love Island USA Season 6 is available to stream on Peacock. The season runs for six weeks, and new episodes will drop daily, except for Wednesdays at 9PM ET.

