The Big Picture Rob won't rekindle things with Andrea due to her social media presence post-villa.

Rob was turned off by Andrea's online activity, feeling it didn't align with who she was.

Andrea's excessive social media posts evaluating the show influenced Rob's decision.

Rob Rausch is possibly the most divisive character to ever enter the Love Island USA villa. At first, when he and fellow islander Leah Kateb had an instant attraction, the viewers were enamored with the snake wrangler's charms. However, seeing his eccentric behavior after he decided to move from Leah to bombshell Andrea Carmona, like inexplicably jumping into the pool and hiding beneath the pool deck away from cameras, and his gas-lighting techniques that were on full-display when Leah confronted him, many viewers lost faith in the lover-boy image he had been building over time. Andrea entered the villa and did exactly what bombshells are supposed to do - find a connection with an already coupled-up islander and allow drama to ensue. She and Rob built a connection almost instantly, although to Leah he played it off as though their chats were uneventful. Which was why it was so shocking when, given the opportunity, Rob switched up the script and chose to re-couple with the bombshell.

As the islanders were given the option to choose whether to put themselves up for the opportunity to be picked by the new bombshells who had entered the villa, Rob waited long enough for the ladies from the original cast to mouth to each other "good job Rob," thinking he was sticking with Leah. Then, he leaned over to whisper "I'm sorry" in Leah's ear and then went up to stand in line to be chosen. Andrea chose Rob, Leah mouthed "fu-- you" and later demanded answers, and Love Island USA history was made. In the four days they were coupled up, Andrea and Rob seemed to move from strength to strength, and he almost left with her when she was dramatically eliminated. After tearful entreaties from his best friend Aaron Evans, Rob decided to stay, but promised Andrea they would re-connect on the outside. However, it would seem now that the series finale has aired, and Rob is free to pick up with Andrea where they left off, the islander has suddenly changed his tune.

Rob Confirms He Won't Get Back With Andrea

After the finale aired, Rob appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast to speak about his experience in the villa. Host Alex Cooper asked him if he wanted to rekindle things with Andrea now that they were back in the real world, and he admitted that while they had been messaging with each other, he felt that it was "probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now." He continued to say that a lot has happened since they were in the villa, and "she's been posting a lot." Andrea's actions on social media since exiting the villa have definitely turned Rob all the way off, as he continued to express that he felt these actions did not fit with the person he thought she was on Love Island USA.

Rob Rausch Surprised by Andrea's Posting

Rob wanted to make clear that he was not judging her, and he knew that her posting online about her experience wasn't wrong necessarily, but he was surprised by it. When Andrea left the villa she handled herself with grace and during their time together on the series she had not been interested in any drama, and he was impressed with that quality. Which is why he was surprised by Andrea's activity online after he got his phone back once he too left the villa. Andrea has been "posting a lot," evaluating Leah and Rob's interactions and reacting to episodes on TikTok. Time apart certainly hasn't made Rob's heart grow fonder, and Andrea's active creation of social media posts about the series seems to have given him the ick.

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock.

