The first two weeks were very eventful for Rob Rausch on Love Island USA season 6. The Casa boy from last season matched with Leah Kateb on the first night of the reality series. Bombshell Olivia Kateb stole him, but he stayed focused on Leah. That ended when Andrea Carmona entered the villa and took him on a date. Clearly, the snake wrangler had options and had no problem exploring them.

But how does he feel about the other original islanders? His recent actions with JaNa Craig are worth paying attention to in case they lead to something more. If we're right, there might be more drama in later episodes of the Peacock show.

Rob Rausch Pulled JaNa Craig For a Chat on 'Love Island USA'

Episode 13 showed Rob upset that the women dumped Andrea from the island. The snake wrangler said he'd leave with her, but ultimately stayed. He's single and needs to find someone new if he wants to stay. He pulled JaNa for a chat, and she immediately made it clear she saw him as a friend. "Any time, buddy," she told him as they walked to the day bed. "Latex looks good on you," he told her. She called him her "buddy" again when they sat down. They talked about that dramatic dumping and cleared the air after the men were angry Andrea was dumped instead of JaNa who hadn't found a romantic connection.

Rob already flirted with JaNa in episode 9 in the kissing challenge. Rob rated JaNa a four, but we didn't see the kiss go down or his reasoning. JaNa was disappointed with her partner, Connor Newsum's kiss. "I mean it sounds like Leah's was better than everyone's," she said. "I wish he would have grabbed my a--. That would have been nice." Rob heard that note and took it. He grabbed her butt first and then kissed her. "There's moms watching dude," she said afterward, smiling.

So was Rob planning to turn their friendship romantic in episode 13? We may never know because JaNa steered the conversation to Leah. Leah was talking to Connor, but she said her feelings fizzled out once she got him. JaNa told Rob that Leah still likes him and isn't interested in Connor. "I do not see myself opening to Leah as an option," Rob said in the episode. This could be a sign that he pulled JaNa to try to get something going with her. Leah later interrupted their conversation to talk.

We'll probably get a Leah and Rob couple again, or he'll hit it off with a new bombshell. JaNa still being in the villa is something to keep in mind. It looks like JaNa wants to stay away from the Leah and Rob drama. But we've already seen Rob do some shady stuff when he's interested in someone.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

