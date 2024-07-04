The Big Picture Rob Rausch's past relationship drama left him focused on Leah Kateb.

Rob Rausch has been lying low after the explosive ending of his last romantic couple. Love Island USA ladies dumped Andrea Carmona from the villa because she had a strong connection with the snake wrangler. That put a bad taste in his mouth and he was more focused on taking down Leah Kateb instead of finding love. But there were a few Rob moments people noticed that got some viewers talking.

Rob has a crush on another original islander, but will he act on it? Connor Newsum revealed who Rob thinks is "gorgeous" in the villa. But will it go anywhere? This is what we can tell from the latest episodes.

Connor says Rob is into JaNa on Love Island USA

Connor revealed he and Rob liked the same girl more than once. "Rob and I seemed to just gravitate toward the same kind of girl. Rob was even like, ‘JaNa’s gorgeous, JaNa’s gorgeous," he told US Weekly. "I’m like, ‘Dude, we can’t do this again.’ I was chuckling about it, you know, Rob and I are close. We’re pretty open about our communication." This isn't surprising since he pulled JaNa for a chat after Andrea's exit. It's possible JaNa knew he was about to flirt with her because she called him "buddy" multiple times. Rob also gave JaNa a passionate kiss during the kissing challenge.

JaNa was coupled with Connor, but he left her for Leah. The season started with Leah and Rob coupling up. It would've been messy for the men to romantically be tied to the same women again. Rob told Connor that Leah lied to him about her feelings for him before he was dumped. The men are currently in Casa Amor and Rob is single. It doesn't look like he's hitting it off with a specific Casa girl.

However, he let it be known that his feelings for Olivia Walker changed right before the men left the villa. "I just wanted to get to know you more," Rob told her in episode 18. She told him that she was going to choose him in the coupling ceremony but Cassidy Laudano picked him first. "I've been kind of liking you a little bit," he told her. Olivia was the first bombshell of the season and stole Rob. He wasn't happy about it since he was focused on Leah. Rob claims that Olivia in the villa weeks later isn't the same person he was matched with and that's why his feelings have changed. Olivia is not as close to Leah, so this should lead to less drama than if he continued to pursue JaNa.

