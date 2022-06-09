The hit reality television series Love Island USA finally receives a confirmed release date for its debut on the streaming service Peacock after the announcement of renewal on a new network. Fans of the steamy reality series can now rejoice as the fourth season now has a confirmed release date.

In a Instagram post by the official Love Island USA account, the show's fourth season will exclusively debut on Peacock on July 19. The Instagram post, using the slideshow feature, jokingly depicts a sensitive content warning which reads, "This photo contains top secret information about the Love Island USA date on Peacock."

When swiped left, the "top secret information" is revealed to be the official release date. The image depicts an aerial view of the beach with a bikini strap and swim shorts washed ashore. On the sand is spelled out 7/19, confirming the date for the hotly anticipated new season. The logo for the show is in proud display as a Peacock original.

Love Island is an unscripted American dating show which first aired on CBS in 2019, where it ran for three seasons until it was announced that its fourth season would be renewed as a Peacock exclusive. While the cast of the next season remains unknown, fans of the show can expect to see more fun and creative challenges for its contestants.

The premise of the series, presented by Arielle Vandenberg, revolves around a group of contestants, also known as "islanders," sent to an isolated villa where they remain under heavy video surveillance. There, they are coupled where they must compete against each other through a trial of sexy games and challenges. One of the aspects that fans enjoy about the show is its interactivity where contestants can be eliminated by viewers at home through public voting.

The show is an American version of the popular British reality series of the same name which debuted in 2015. The popularity of the British series led to a variety of spinoffs around the world including the U.S. version.

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment and executive produced by Mandy Morris, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster.

Love Island releases exclusively on Peacock July 19. Cast and schedule of the show is expected for a later date.

Check out the official Instagram post below:

