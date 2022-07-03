Since it was announced that the hit reality series Love Island USA would be moving to the streamer Peacock, fans have been wondering what that means for the show. One thing it means is a new host! Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has been announced to host the fourth season, which beings airing on July 19.

Hyland is best known to audiences for starring in eleven seasons of the critically acclaimed series Modern Family. She is also known for films like Struck by Lightning and Scary Movie 5. Hyland is also set to star in Peacock’s upcoming Pitch Perfect spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. This will be Hyland's first turn hosting a series like Love Island USA. She is replacing Arielle Vandenberg, who host the series for three seasons while it aired on CBS.

Love Island began as a British dating game show in 2015, and has since spawned a number of international versions. The show features “Islanders” who all move into a beautiful villa together and must couple up. Temptations and drama rise as the Islanders must decide to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new. Any Islander who finds themselves single risks being removed from the villa. In the end, only one couple will win the grand prize, while the rest leave the villa heartbroken. Additionally, fans can vote on their phones at home to support their favorite couples.

Additionally, today, Peacock released a new trailer for the upcoming season. It teases fans with all the sexiness and drama they come to love from the series. The trailer also gives fans a taste of the season’s new narrator, Iain Stirling. The UK comedian’s narration is a fan favorite and iconic aspect of the UK version since it began. Stirling’s inclusion is a bit of news that is sure to excite all fans of the series.

Love Island USA is produced by ITV Entertainment. The new season will be overseen by co-showrunners Ben Thursby-Palmer, Mike Espinosa, and Andy Cadman. Cadman has previously executive produced five seasons of the UK version of the series. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster, Thursby-Palmer, Cadman, and Espinosa all serve as executive producers.

Love Island USA will premiere on Peacock on July 19 with 6 episodes dropping every week for the season’s run. Throughout the season, fans will have the chance to vote for everything from their favorite couples to potential twists being introduced to the game. Check out the new season’s trailer below: