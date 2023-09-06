The Big Picture Love Island USA winners Hannah and Marco plan to give back to their communities, with Hannah focusing on helping kids in tough areas and Marco wanting to donate to his hometown in Youngstown, Ohio.

Hannah and Marco found true love on Love Island, both entering the show seeking genuine connections after facing personal challenges in their dating lives.

Marco had specific expectations and a type when going into Love Island, and he immediately felt a strong connection with Hannah, comparing her to the Mariah Carey he fantasized about in his youth.

Love Island is a series that began in the UK and has since spread out all over the world. The 5th season of Love Island USA just wrapped up, and Collider had the opportunity to chat with all participants about what’s next in their relationships. We also discovered what winning couple Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli plan on doing with their cash prize.

Hannah and Marco Found True Love on 'Love Island USA'

Image via Peacock

Fresh with the glow of winning, Hannah and Marco were oozing love during their conversation with Collider. They both took a gamble when going to Love Island, and it was a gamble that paid off. Hannah shared,

"I saw [that] a casting person put the ad out. I said, 'Oh! I'm interested'. I applied and then, I got on. But the reason I [applied]-- my dating life was like non-existent the past two years. So What a better way to just focus on dating during summer and really invest in finding a genuine connection. I was so over being single. I hate being single, to be honest."

Marco echoed her feelings while sharing his own heartfelt reasons for applying,

"I didn't have much of a relationship growth experience outside of high school. My mom got sick, and I took care of her. I wanted to meet a woman that was worthwhile of meeting my mom, and I just couldn't find that. So I didn't bother bringing one around. My focus was taking care of my sick mom, [and] providing for my family. I'm going to college, I'm playing college football. It was very hard to focus on relationship. It was actually the last thingI was focused on. I was having some experiences outside in the real world, understanding what I like [while] growing as a person. But yeah, I just happened to take some pictures and post 'em on Instagram and I got a DM [asking] if I'd be interested. I never set aside time for love [before]. All my focus was on my family, my religion, working out, working. So, just being able to have this summer set aside just to find love, I was like, what's a better opportunity than that? That's why I capitalized on it and went through with it."

Both Hannah and Marco went in with expectations. And Marco is tired of people pretending that no one went in thinking about those expectations.

"You know, a lot of guys said they didn't have a type. And they would always say, as cliché as it is, everybody here is beautiful, I don't really have a type. And I kind of called bullshit on it. Like you have a type, you know what I mean? I was the first one to say, you know what? I have a type. Tan skin, brown hair, athletic, and a good smile. And when I saw [Hannah] walk in, I'm like, holy cow. That's literally. I fantasized over Mariah Carey when I was younger and to see her walk in, I'm like, there's no way I have this chance."

Hannah interjected, sharing,

"He always tells me I look like the [Mariah Carey album] cover of 'All I Want for Christmas'. And he wants to redo that during Christmas-time. [Laughs] So I need to find that outfit!"

We have to agree, she certainly gives off the 90's Mariah Carey vibe, and based on the way Marco looks at her, it seems like she's made his childhood 'Fantasy' a reality. So much so, that he is ready to lock down their relationship right away. He shared,

"I would go to Walmart and buy a wedding ring right now to put it on her finger, but know we deserve a lot more than that. I'm definitely gonna work ass off to treat her [well]."

Speaking of the future, both Hannah and Marco have their eyes on building up their careers. Hannah has a passion for journalism, and both of them are considering a future in the media. Marco shared,

"Entertainment. I don't know. I just know that she's great at that, but I love to be funny, so I think if she can. If she can talk, and I can just be funny, I think we'll be a good duo."

'Love Island USA' Winners Hannah and Marco Plan to Give Back To Their Communities

Image via Peacock/NBCUniversal

America chose Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli as their favorite couple on Love Island. When it came time to choose between splitting the money versus keeping the money all to himself, Marco made a choice that surprised no one, and split the cash 50/50 with his lady love. When asked what they plan to do with their winnings, they showed the true depths of their hearts, as they both understand the importance of giving back to their communities. Hannah shared,

“We wanna definitely give back to the kids who live in the area where I'm from. I'm from Palm Springs, but there's [also] Desert Hot Springs is where I work. There's some tough areas, [and] I feel like the kids could benefit from shoes, extra supplies, stuff like that. So, that's what I plan on doing.”

Marco was in agreement, and he said,

“For me it's to donate and give back to my hometown community in Youngstown, Ohio. [It’s] a place where not a lot have been able to be fortunate enough to give back and donate to that area. I grew up in a hard area… and I just know that there's a lot I can give back to.”

Marco also has his eyes set on their future as a couple. In addition to their philanthropic efforts, he shared,

“[We’ll] definitely invest for our future. I think that's the most important thing. But on a spending basis, I don't think we're gonna spend a dime. I think we're gonna donate and invest for our future.”

The entire 5th season of Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock.