The Big Picture Love Island USA is about to get even hotter as former Love Island UK contestant Scott van-der-Sluis makes a surprise appearance.

Van-der-Sluis, a soccer player, caused quite a stir in the villa during Love Island UK's tenth season and is expected to do the same in the USA version.

Love Island has a history of bringing back past contestants for added drama, and this season also featured a cameo by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

It’s been a steamy summer in the Villa and things are about to get even hotter on tonight’s episode of Love Island USA because a familiar face is coming in to shake things up. Fans of Love Island UK’s tenth season will remember contestant Scott van-der-Sluis who appeared during the latest installment of the production that started it all. Sadly for van-der-Sluis, his time at the fantastically dazzling Villa in Mallorca was cut short when he got the boot during week six, just one week before the finale that would see Jess Harding and Sammy Root winning the whole shebang.

A soccer player by trade, van-der-Sluis was an absolute dream when he entered the villa during the show’s third week, turning heads left and right. He’s likely to do the same again as he jumps across the pond (or rather flies to Fiji) on tonight’s episode of Love Island USA. The Villa is still dealing with the fallout from this year’s Casa Amor where things got tense after relationships were put to the test. Throw a Welsh footballer into the mix and what could possibly go wrong? The men will need to step it up if they have any hopes of keeping their better halves by their sides.

While his arrival at the Villa will certainly be a surprising one, van-der-Sluis’s comeback certainly isn’t the first in Love Island history. The love competition series has long been reintroducing axed participants into new seasons to give the drama a good shake courtesy of familiar faces from seasons of yesteryear. Previously, audiences have seen the return of bad boy Adam Collard and bombshell Kady McDermott, with both setting their eyes on the prize upon their arrival. While she wasn’t featured as a contestant, this season of Love Island USA also saw a cameo appearance by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix who is a self-proclaimed fanatic of the franchise. For those who tuned in for the recent tenth season of the Bravo reality show, you’ll remember that during the tense conversation with her ex, Tom Sandoval, Love Island was brought up. Clearly, the production team appreciated the dedication (and free press), inviting the cast member on for a one-off sighting.

Image via Peacock

How to Watch Season 5 of Love Island USA

Host Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) takes audiences into the Villa at 9 PM EST Thursday through Tuesday with a new episode every night. The series is currently only available for streaming on Peacock where you can catch up on the entire season now.