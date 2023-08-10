The Big Picture Love Island USA is entering Casa Amor week, where the couples are separated, and new sexy singles are introduced to test their relationships.

In the exclusive clip, Marco's commitment to Hannah is called into question, and both groups compete in a raunchy game to prove their dominance.

Drama is on the horizon as the girls at Casa Amor reveal their feelings toward the new men, setting the stage for a dramatic recoupling when they return to The Villa at the end of the week.

Well, islanders, the time has finally come. It’s officially Casa Amor week on Peacock’s fifth season of Love Island USA and things are heating up. The bonds that have been built over the last few weeks in the main villa are going to be put to the test as the couples are separated into two different houses and are introduced to a fresh batch of sexy singles. Collider is excited to reveal that things are beginning to heat up as the developed relationships are put to the test while new connections are made in an exclusive new clip from tonight's episode.

The clip opens with Marco Donatelli’s commitment to Hannah Wright being called into question — something that the viewers at home have wondered about since the pair coupled up following his split with Destiny Davis. It then launches into the first game of Casa Amor week, “Raunchy Races,” with both groups going full throttle at showing the other house who’s boss. Specifically, Wright is on fire, pushing her girls to go for the gold and straddling every boy in sight to prove that their team is the raunchiest of them all. But over on the other side of the island, the boys and their new admirers are also ready to show off their sexy skills as they try to take home the party prize. Later on, during the girl’s wind-down chat, the ladies at Casa Amor reveal to one another how they’re feeling toward the new men. With new feelings on the horizon, drama is on the menu for the recoupling when the gals return to the villa at the end of the week.

With six episodes a week, audiences can’t get enough of the series that was first made famous in the UK. Now in its fifth season, Love Island USA took its competitors to Fiji on the trip of a lifetime to find their soulmate in a villa filled to the brim with gorgeous and eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. As they get to know one another, the pairs couple up and, with host Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) standing at the helm of festivities, they choose weekly if they’ll stay with their partner or switch it up with someone new. At the end of the six weeks, one couple will be crowned the winner and nab a $100,000 prize.

Image via Peacock

What Other Reality Shows Does Peacock Have?

Now the official streamer of Bravo, the NBC platform has a slew of content for next-day viewing from franchises like The Real Housewives to Vanderpump Rules and Summer House. Peacock has also moved into their own line of Bravo shows with titles including The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Check out the clip from tonight’s Casa Amor episode of Love Island below.