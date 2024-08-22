The Big Picture Love Island USA Season 6's cast shared post-reunion updates, including Aaron Evans admitting to shocking behavior while filming.

The Season 6 cast of Love Island USA gave updates on their lives at the reunion. Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin revealed they weren't well after filming. He admitted to lying to her and that he put his hands down Daniela Ortiz Rivera's pants while filming the Peacock show, which shocked Kaylor.

Kaylor said things were fine between her and Aaron when they were in Los Angeles. But then she returned home and watched the Casa Amor episodes to see what Aaron did and things changed. He accused Kaylor of not supporting him after he lost his grandfather. Aaron revealed more about the breakup in a new interview.

When Did Aaron and Kaylor of ‘Love Island USA’ Break Up?

Aaron appeared on reality tv personality Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, to talk about the tense reunion and his break-up with Kaylor. "It was on the seventh that we broke up," he revealed. The Traitors UK winner said they were working on their relationship after leaving the villa. "It got to the point that I realized that she was just not happy anymore," he said while getting emotional. "And I wanted to remove myself from the situation. So yeah...I just did."

Nick Viall asked if dealing with the backlash came into play with the end of their relationship. Aaron said he handled it well for the first three days. "I didn't really care as long as Kaylor was okay," he claimed. "But then it just got to a point where I realized she was getting less okay with the situation. And then as soon as she started getting affected, I started getting affected from it all." The couple thought being in the villa would be the hardest part of their relationship, but that wasn't the case. "I guess I didn't realize the amount of people that had watched it," he said. The viewers supported Kaylor breaking up with Aaron after he lied to her on the show.

They're not the only couple to struggle after filming. Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington revealed they haven't had much contact after the finale. Kendall claimed he was giving her space. Nicole accused him of lying to her. He posted on his Instagram story on August 20 that he ended the relationship. "It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship," he wrote. "I still love and care for Nicole. I've never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real." He asked fans not to send her hate.

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

