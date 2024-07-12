The Big Picture Aaron's time on The Traitors UK helped him showcase his emotional side, which viewers loved.

Aaron's strong connection with Kaylor on Love Island seemed genuine until his actions in Casa Amor raised red flags.

Viewers question Aaron's intentions on Love Island USA and his ability to manipulate emotions to win the show.

When viewers met Aaron Evans on Love Island USA, he had started the season being in a strong couple from day one with Kaylor Martin. He came onto the show as the only foreigner from the OG cast, and during his introduction, he mentioned being the winner of another reality TV show. Aaron is known for winning the first season of The Traitors UK in 2022 as a faithful. During his time on Traitors, he quickly became a fan-favorite because viewers enjoyed the fact that he was emotional and showed his true self throughout his time on the show. With someone who shows his emotions on his sleeve, becoming a contestant on Love Island USA to find your forever partner has seemed like a good next step for him. His strategy of being innocent has not been working well on this show, as his actions in Casa Amor have shown that he does not care for Kaylor and is in the show to have another chance at winning.

Aaron and Kaylor's journey throughout the show has not been easy, but their connection seems very strong from the start. As the days passed, the couple became stronger by the minute, and they could move forward after the bombshell. Connor Newsum initially seemed interested in Kaylor but quickly moved on because his connection was stronger with JaNa Craig. Still, even after going through bombshells, Aaron and Kaylor's connection remained stronger. They became very serious together, even commenting about meeting each other's families. Everything seemed perfect for the two until Casa Amor happened, and their world turned upside down. Many of Aaron's actions after Casa Amor and his responses to Kaylor questioning his intentions have made viewers question why he is on the show. This season's movie night showed many of the islanders' true feelings toward each other, and Aaron did not seem to care about what Kaylor was seeing and was more active with the girls going against his cast member, Rob Rausch. With Aaron already knowing the glory of being a winner in a reality show, it makes viewers think if Love Island USA is just an opportunity for him to win another show.

Aaron's Traitors UK Journey Trained Him For Reality TV

While in The Traitors UK, Aaron showed a side of himself that was very helpful for his gameplay. He was shown to be very emotional, and he would pull at the heartstrings of many of the contestants when there was a slight chance he would be voted off. Throughout his whole journey, he was liked by many of the cast members, and even until his final moments on the show, he used his emotions to be able to win everything. Viewers also loved his personality, and even after leaving Traitors, he said about the attention he had received, "It feels so weird because, looking back, I was just trying to be myself, and I would say I'm quite an emotional person, and they message me and say, "This has helped me so much" and "thank you so much for opening up on national TV." Aaron became a role model after his run on Traitors because of how he portrayed himself on TV, and his growing fame meant he could be picked up to be on other shows.

Many people are confused by how a person loved on his first reality TV show was not so loved on his second run, which has opened viewers' eyes to who Aaron is. Even after being done with The Traitors, he had been asked if he would love to be a part of Love Island, and he said, "If anything comes along, I'd be more than happy to; it's so much fun, so I'd do something again, but I don't know about Love Island. I don't think I'm cut out for Love Island. Any reality TV show I'd be more than up for." To viewers' surprise, at least in the USA version, he was cut out for Love Island.

Aaron Has Showed Different Versions of Himself on Love Island

As Aaron was introducing himself for this show, he seemed like someone who is happy and also wears his heart on his sleeve. It was initially interesting to see a Brit come onto the USA version of Love Island, but this was a new season, and anything could happen. Right from the bat, Aaron knew he wanted to be coupled up with Kaylor, and their connection was so strong that on the first day, they could have been seen as the winners. But as any contestant from the show says, "It's early days, babes," and everything could change. Besides Aaron growing a strong connection with Kaylor, he quickly bonded with the men on the show, and the bromances became more solid than the relationships on the show. Seeing how Aaron has balanced his main relationship and friendships has shocked viewers, since they have seen that he feels more passionate about the guys than Kaylor.

Viewers started questioning Aaron's intentions when Rob Rausch almost went home when Andrea Carmona was eliminated. He was crying so much and was hurt by the thought of his friend leaving the show. It's important to clarify that Aaron is currently on a show where he needs to solidify a relationship, and his being so gutted about his friend leaving raised many red flags. Besides being so passionate about his friends, when he returned from Casa Amor, he came back as a different person because he thought he could return to Kaylor and everything would be normal. He didn't realize that Kaylor had seen a video of him and a Casa Amor girl and wasn't happy about what she saw. Kaylor decided to stay single at their reunion, and Aaron became single. He took this as an opportunity to get her back, but he did it in a gaslighting way that viewers did not enjoy.

Once Kaylor returned to the villa, Aaron started to regain her trust, and it was very easy for them to get back together, but Aaron failed to validate her feelings and gaslighted her. A viewer called out Aaron on X by saying, "Aaron never admits anything and waits for Kaylor to reveal what she knows first so he can spin it how he wants. She is too kind-hearted and trusting and keeps letting him do it." What movie night has proved to viewers is that, since Aaron has been able to use his emotions to manipulate people on a show before, he could use them again, and it has worked with the men in the show, but not with the women. Islander Serena Page called him out by saying he was more passionate about his feelings when Rob was attacked than with Kaylor. Aaron may think that with the power of deception he used on Traitors, he could work his way around Love Island USA to win, but viewers have seen his act, and the chances of winning are slim.

