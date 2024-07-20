The Big Picture Contestants' genuine connections are tested in new islanders & Casa Amor reveals.

Aaron's questionable behavior could impact his chances of winning Love Island USA.

Aaron's manipulation and inconsistent actions may cost him the game.

Love Island USA fans have the power to choose the couples they want to stay in the villa to win the prize. There are many ways to win, but the easiest is being in a strong couple. That keeps you from being single and vulnerable to being dumped from the island. But people also have to like watching your love story. Aaron Evans won the first season of The Traitors UK. Now he's searching for love in Love Island USA season 6. The property agent coupled up with Kaylor Martin on the first night. They were the strongest couple until Aaron showed a different side of himself. Islanders have been accused of acting in the past, but if you ask us... Aaron is giving a terrible performance for the prize.

The islanders see bombshells and Casa Amor as a "test." If someone new can turn their head, then their connection with their partner must not be strong. It's talked about as a necessary evil of the game. However, the real test in the interactions between taken islanders and someone new is what is genuine, and what is a game? Aaron and Kaylor made a handshake together in the villa. Fans were upset to see him having a handshake with Daniela Ortiz Rivera in Casa Amor that included an identical move. One of their tweets mentioned it in the Twitter challenge, which had Kaylor questioning if Aaron had more to tell her.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality

Aaron Evans’ Actions in Casa Amor Exposes His Game

Another sign that Aaron isn't genuine is he mentioned showering with Daniela. Kaylor revealed that Aaron asked her to shower together multiple times before she agreed to do so. Aaron claimed it was a joke when he mentioned it to Daniela. But the clip of the conversation has the energy of Aaron testing boundaries with a new woman. If he had more time, his relationship with Daniela could've looked similar to the one he had with Kaylor. Their time together was cut short because the women won a competition and were sent a story from Casa Amor. It included a video of Aaron flirting with Daniela.

"And I also feel like right when Kaylor got the video, we were all sitting down by the fire pit, and all we heard was, 'F--k you, Aaron!' or 'F--k Aaron,' some thing like that. Like, once we all heard that, Aaron was completely like, 'Nope, I need to back away," Sydney Leighton, one of the Casa women, said on After Sun. The theory is that Kaylor's shouting snapped him out of bringing Daniela back to the villa. If he wants to win Love Island USA, he'll need to win Kaylor back. This is a strategy that led to so many couples winning the season. Multiple romantic gestures like making breakfast, declaring your love through song, and asking someone to be exclusive is part of a winning formula. But Aaron has dropped the act of a lovable "idiot" who cares about Kaylor multiple times.

Aaron Drops His Act With Rob Rausch

Image via Peacock

Episode 25 showed Rob Rausch asking Aaron if he'd be Kaylor's boyfriend. "I kind of like the idea of me telling her exactly how I feel and then afterward being like, 'But we're still single, yeah?'" The Traitors UK winner answered. "And then I just ask her in a few days." That's a risky strategy since he was caught flirting with another woman. A woman who was brought back to the villa by his good friend. The women rightfully were weirded out by their friends being romantically connected to the same woman. Or was she brought back to be another option for Aaron? Aaron said in his confessional that he wanted to wait for a few days after everything from Casa Amor had "blown over" then "ask her to marry me in like five days." He tossed what looked like nail clippers in the air and caught them after saying this. The scenes had playful energy that didn't feel earned knowing how upset Kaylor was at Aaron for being dishonest with her.

Aaron's role as the playful love interest breaks later in the same episode after Kaylor finds out about Aaron talking about showering with Daniela in a challenge. "It was just a throwaway comment," Aaron told Rob. "It's not like I'm gonna f---ing jump in the shower." He was annoyed at the thought of Kaylor finding it offensive. "It's not a f---ing joke," Kaylor told Daniela. "We shower together. He begged for two weeks for me to shower with him." If he truly liked Kaylor, then he would understand her feelings. Instead, he didn't want to deal with them. "Part of me thinks like, I want to just take a step back," Aaron told Rob. Rob reminded him that he had already talked about wanting Kaylor to be his girlfriend. He advised him to move forward with Kaylor. "I don't know what the f--- I want," he said. This also doesn't make for a compelling romantic partner.

Aaron told Kaylor he wanted to be done later after he claimed the comment was a joke. "Stop playing victim, Aaron," Kaylor told him. Episode 26 showed Aaron playing hardball with Kaylor. He said Kaylor had to stop being angry or break up with him. Aaron was grasping for control of the situation when Kaylor wasn't playing the role of the forgiving girlfriend. However, this is a hard demand for Kaylor right before movie night, where she can get more information about his actions in Casa Amor.

Did Aaron Use Love to Get out of Trouble?

Image via Peacock

Movie night revealed Aaron making the shower comment and his handshake with Daniela. It also showed Aaron and Daniela making out in the shower for a challenge. "Honestly, that was probably my favorite moment in the whole time I've been here," Aaron told Daniela in a clip. Kaylor cried and Aaron claimed she was taking it out of context. Aaron also told Daniela that this was more than just a "test" for him.

Aaron's first instinct was to yell at Kaylor and compare his situation to her previously getting to know Connor Newsum. "It's my experience just as much as everyone else's," he claimed. He later said that's how he wanted to test their relationship. Aaron's first reaction is to be unapologetic and that's what should be remembered when it comes to voting on this season's winner. He stormed off when the women wouldn't back down and Rob comforted him. The hole that Aaron dug for himself was so deep that he needed to do something to get out of it.

Episode 27 showed Aaron telling Kaylor he wanted to give her space. "Sometimes you're giving me space, but it gives me the impression that you don't care to, I don't know, like you're not putting in effort," she told him. Perhaps because Aaron has shown throughout this situation that he has no desire to put effort into making her feel secure. Aaron gave her a seashell to wear as a necklace. After that, he wore a matching one. In another argument, Aaron was so tired of dealing with the consequences of his actions that he told Kaylor he loved her. He acted as if the words accidentally left his mouth. Kaylor swoons at this and the scene ends with him falling off a chair. This follows the script of previously winners, but it rings hollow after watching Aaron drop his act multiple times.

"I'm a massive idiot and I know that, and she knows that," the 27-year-old said in his confessional. "But she also knows that I'm her big idiot." It would be beneficial for Aaron to come across as the lovable idiot. But there were plenty of scenes showing that he was calculating how to position himself for the win. The bad news is Aaron is terrible at staying in character, which could result in a loss. Love Island USA is now streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock