The job of a Love Island USA bombshell isn't easy. They enter the villa later in the game and need to seduce someone away from their partner. Sometimes they get the advantage of having the power to steal someone from another person. But can they keep him or her? As a couple, they share a bed at night and are safe from being dumped unless the couple is dumped.

Season 6's first week is moving at a fast pace. We were introduced to three bombshells with Olivia Walker, Hakeem White, and Connor Newsum. They had a recoupling ceremony in episode 3, and multiple bombshells stayed. But two of them aren't happy with the original islanders.

Drama on Love Island USA

Ariana Madix entered the villa and told the women they had to pick their new partner. "One thing I really don't like is when people aren't straight up and honest with their feelings, because I have more respect for you and that's something I feel like the person I wanna couple up with does," Olivia said before picking Hakeem. Rob and the other cast members winced at her harsh words. However, Leah and Rob looked happy that they could couple up again.

The drama didn't stop there. Ariana asked Hakeem if this was what he expected. "You know I'm just not here for anybody [not] being up front," he said. Hakeem said he could tell Hannah Smith liked Kendall Washington more, but she wouldn't tell him that. "I told you where I was at," Hannah disagreed. The bottle server claimed she told Hakeem she wanted to get to know him but was more into Kendall. "That was never stated," Hakeem argued. He pointed out Hannah told him before the ceremony that she was 50/50. She owned up to that and said she was still confused. "Well it's zero right now," Hakeem told her. Looks like he won't be pursuing her anymore.

Olivia stole Rob Rausch from Leah Kateb in the first episode. Rob was shocked because he didn't think their chat went well. But Olivia had her mind set on the snake wrangler. Rob continued to make breakfast for Leah and came up with a secret sign to meet up. Things came to a head in episode 3 when Olivia caught Leah and Rob kissing on the dock. Hakeem had more reason to be hopeful. He had good chats with Hannah, who is coupled up with Kendall. She said she was "50/50" between the men since they were funny and physically her type.

Leah happily picked Rob after the drama. It's unclear if Olivia and Kendall chose each other to stay in the villa, or because they're into each other. The teaser for episode 4 of Love Island USA shows Hannah crying after the ceremony. Olivia confronts Rob for sneaking around with Leah. "You kind of played me," she tells him. "There's some animosity here," Rob responds. "How you acted was a bit disrespectful. Don't do that. I don't like it," she tells him and then walks away. The villa is split between these bombshells and the original islanders. We'll have to wait and see who wins in the vote.

