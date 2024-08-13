The Big Picture Love Island USA cast reunion airs August 19 on Peacock at 9 p.m.

Caine Bacon won't be at the reunion due to controversial TikTok video.

Caine caused trouble with production before and shared islander secrets on TikTok.

The Love Island USA cast reunited to film the reunion of the reality series. Peacock will air the episode on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. We'll find out which couples are still together, broken up, and who isn't on good terms. Caine Bacon entered the villa on day 17 and matched with Liv Walker. The British security guard later matched with Sierra Mills.

Caine had a lot to say about the other islanders and production when he left the villa. It looked like he was most likely to get into an argument at the reunion. However, he said he was canceled and the only way to get his opinions on the show would be through his social media.

Why Caine Bacon Won’t Be at the ‘Love Island USA’ Reunion

Caine flew into New York City on Saturday. He, along with the rest of the cast, flew out to the city to film the reunion. The personal trainer posted a TikTok on August 12 walking through Central Park with Aaron Evans, going clubbing, and meeting Love Island USA fans. "Why was the reunion cancelled?!?" a fan commented. "It isn't I mean I've been cancelled from it lol," he replied. However, Caine got in trouble for making a TikTok at an Asian restaurant and making a racist comment, which he deleted. So people won't see him at the reunion.

This isn't the first time Caine had been in trouble with higher-ups in the show. He was dumped from the villa and made TikToks making multiple claims about production and revealing which islanders vape. Executive producer Simon Thomas addressed this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I was disappointed because I was like, no, you want to keep the mystery," he said. "I don’t want to know who smokes, like it’s a hyperreal world of our creation." The producer later said, "But if I was afraid of what an Islander was going to say in a TikTok, then I’ve probably been doing something wrong along the way. That’s the truth."

On August 13, Caine made a TikTok from his home in England. "Ain't gonna lie this peace and just chill is very nice for me right now," he said sitting in his backyard. "Just what I needed. However, my time in New York honestly was I thought pretty insane." He admitted he was "sad" at how things played out. "We'll move on from all this and keep it moving," he said.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

