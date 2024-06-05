The Big Picture Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on June 11 with 10 new islanders seeking love and a chance to win $100,000.

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules will be hosting the new season of the reality competition show on Peacock.

Viewers play a role in the show by voting for their favorite couples to keep them on the island as new islanders are introduced.

Soon we'll see 10 islanders move into the villa for Love Island USA. Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules is going from guest to host of season 6 of the reality series. The teaser of the season shows a wide variety of singles who will hopefully find love or be at risk of going home. In the end, the couple who receives the most votes wins $100,000.

The season premieres on Tuesday, June 11 on Peacock. New episodes will be released every day at 9 p.m. E.T. Fans can vote to keep their favorite islanders on the show through the Love Island app. Here is everyone who will kick off the new season and one of them has a famous brother!

Who Are the Original Islanders of 'Love Island USA' Season 6?

The "Meet the Islanders" video shows Serena Page calling for her husband. The 24-year-old media planner is from Houston, Texas, and likes a short king. Her Instagram shows that she starred in a short film last year. Kordell Beckham is the little brother of Odell Beckham Jr. and is prepared to win the ladies over with his sense of humor. The short king also has photos of him modeling on Instagram.

JaNa Craig (@janacraig_) works as a day trader in Las Vegas and is from Kailua HI. Coye Simmons (@simmons__14) stands at 6'8 and claims he isn't a player. The School District Unit Director is from Winston-Salem, NC. Hannah Smith (@hvsxoxo) is bringing Scorpio energy to the villa.

There always needs to be a Brit to give a nod to the original Love Island. Aaron Evans (@aaronevans97_) is from North Devon, UK, and works as a deckhand. Leah Kateb (@leahkateb) is looking for an animal lover in the villa. Kaylor Martin (@kaylor.martin) claims to be a wild party girl. Kendall Washington (@kendallwashington) looks like one of the goofier characters going into the season.

Lastly, Robert Rausch (@robert_rausch), the snake wrangler, from season 5, is back again. He was a Casa Boy last season and was interested in Carmen Kocourek. However, she wanted to stick with Kenzo Onudo. Some fans liked him so much that they wished he was an original islander. So they're getting their wish! He said in the introduction video that he'll be going after the "little dangerous, a little mean" girls. We'll have to wait to see if any of these ladies fit that description.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

