There is no doubt Love Island USA Season 6 was able to spark long-lasting relationships such as Serena and Kordell or Jana and Kenny. However, some of the show's most popular contestants left the villa without a significant other or broke up with their partner following the finale. Rob Rausch returned to the villa after being part of Love Island USA Season 5 during Casa Amor and proved to not only increase his own star power, but became one of this year's most entertaining personalities.

Love Island USA Season 6 arguably delivered the strongest cast yet since the show's inception, and with so many people remaining single following life in the villa, it raises questions towards who deserves the same opportunity as Rob. Some contestants have become beloved fan favorites while others still remain more controversial personalities, and today, we will analyze which islanders deserve a second chance on Love Island USA.