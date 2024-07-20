The Big Picture Aaron pursued Daniela in Casa Amor, but made romantic gestures to win Kaylor back on Love Island USA.

Rob helped Aaron ask Kaylor to be his girlfriend, but Daniela revealed romatic actions by Rob.

Kassy saved Rob in season 6, hinting at a possible connection between the two late in the season.

Aaron Evans was in hot water for pursuing Daniela Ortiz Rivera in Casa Amor. He made multiple romantic gestures to win Kaylor Martin back on Love Island USA. He told the reality star that he loved her for the first time during one of their arguments. The Traitors UK winner gifted her a seashell and put it on her necklace too.

Aaron asked Kaylor to be his girlfriend with Rob Rausch's help. Rob brought Daniela back from Casa Amor and seemingly lost interest in her quickly. She revealed the romantic moments fans didn't see and a few things seem very similar to what Aaron has done for Kaylor.

Daniela Says Rob Also Gave Her a Seashell on 'Love Island USA'

Daniela revealed that things were going well between her and Rob before she was dumped from the island. "The day before, he got me seashells from the beach and was like, 'Here because you're a mermaid,'" she revealed on The Viall Files podcast. She also said he made her a bracelet out of one of the pillows in Soul Ties. So why didn't they work out. "He said he really like me, but at the same time, I know we're very different people. We are in very different phases in our lives." She said they talked about the pressure to continue a relationship outside the villa and being around all the new couples that are progressing.

Daniela isn't the only one to say that being around stronger couples messes with your head. Liv Walker mentioned this to Collider when asked about Rob pulling her for a chat to tell her that he liked her. "I do feel like some things just don't work out, and we were both singles, and we saw how every other couple was very much lovey-dovey and maybe rubbed off on us a little bit," she said. Liv claimed they were flirty friends and nothing more.

Rob fell to the bottom of the votes, but Kassy Castillo saved him. She was in season 5 and met Rob in Casa Amor. However, she brought Matia Marcantuoni back from Casa. Things didn't work out the first time around but it looks like Rob and Kassy are hitting it off in season 6. It's more of a long shot for them to make it to the finale and win since they matched so late in the season, but it's possible.

