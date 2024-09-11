There is little question that Season 6 of Love Island USA put the American version of the show on the map, and, just maybe, finally got out of the shadows of its UK counterpart. The feuds, arguments, and bombshells all played an important part of a season that was full of sultry, tense moments. The fans certainly had their favorite islanders, with Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and winner Serena Page getting over a million followers on social media, basically making them household stars overnight.

This season had a whopping 37 episodes. To put this in perspective, Love Island USA had more episodes than some of the more popular homegrown reality series, such as Survivor and Big Brother. The episode count can be overwhelming, especially for first time viewers; but the series makes up for this by providing viewers with a tantalizing smorgasboard of love and drama, which has propelled it to the top of reality TV's dating competition subgenre. So, we dived into this bemonth of a season to rank the best episodes that had the most important dumping, relationship milestones, and drama. These episodes are full of iconic moments that got people talking about the Peacock show, for better and, for some, worse.

10 Episode 3

Image via Peacock

Multiple islanders are torn between two options ahead of the first dumping. Hannah Smith needs to decide between Hakeem White and Kendall Washington. JaNa shocked everyone by pulling Connor Newsum for a chat when she was with Coye Simmons. The tension between Coye and JaNa get worse during the challenge, making the islanders guess each other's body counts. Coye made snide comments about JaNa, which was upsetting to watch. However, this drama-filled episode ends with JaNa picking Connor over Coye, which is satisfying.

The strongest future couples are making big strides, too. Serena told Kordell Beckham that she doesn't move fast. She wants to be best friends with someone before getting into a relationship. Serena called him "fine" but it will take time. She stuck to her word and the future slow burn of Kordell and Serena is satisfying to watch, and one that we'll be keeping our eye on as tiome passes.

9 Episode 8

Image via Peacock

If you stuck around to the end of the season, you know very well how bizzare this episode started out. Nicole Jacky and Andrea Carmona tell the original girls about their dates. Nicole cuddles with Kordell. Kaylor Martin tells Aaron Evans that she is very different from Andrea and he agrees. She tells him that if Andrea is his first choice, then he will go because she doesn't want to be his second choice. We mean, who really wants to be "the rebound" person?

Meanwhile, Rob Rausch tells Leah that his date with Andrea went "really well." She doesn't get upset at first and Rob keeps calling her cool. But both of them lose their cool later after Leah interrupts him by flirting with Andrea. We get the iconic moment of him taking off his shirt and jumping into the pool. The episode ends with another couple's ceremony. Rob leaves Leah's side to stand next to Andrea. He gives her a dirty look and she mouths back "f*** you." This was one of the most intense endings of the season, and one of the primary reasons as to why Season 6 really took this show to the next level in reality dating drama.

8 Episode 15

Image via Peacock

Serena just broke everyone's heart by leaving Kordell on the dance floor. We get new bombshells, including Kenney. He shows interest in Leah and JaNa. The bombshells pick their dates the next morning and sneak out the villa to enjoy a yacht.

The dates are beautiful and tender, and we see JaNa getting the treatment she deserves on her date with Kenney. We get a cute scene between Serena and Kordell after her date. She tells him that they made out to scare him, but like all good episodes, it comes to an end with, you guessed it, drama. Rob pulls Leah for a chat and accuses her of lying about taking the backseat to the Andrea vote. Leah calls over Liv, who doesn't back down. What a dramatic way to end what could have easily been a sweet episode filled with romance.

7 Episode 7

Image via Peacock

Nicole and Andrea just made their surprise entrance to the villa when the episode starts. Rob admits his kiss with Andrea while blindfolded was good. Aaron immediately speaks Spanish with Andrea, which foreshadows his connection with Daniela Rivera Ortiz in Casa Amor. He's not alone. All the men are messy the first time they talk about the bombshells.

Things get juicier when Andrea picks Rob and Aaron for a date. Nicole picks Kordell and Kendall for a date. The men being in them threaten the strongest relationships out of nowhere, which makes this great episode for those who love dating drama. However, we haven't received the payoff for this yet, and we're still waiting.

6 Episode 21

Image via Peacock

The theme of the episode is the original islanders are thinking about their other half at the other villa. The men have to figure out if their new connections are better than what they have at the villa. The women miss their guys and aren't making new connections except for Liv.

The excitement over Casa Amor was starting to end and fans were ready for the original cast to reunite. That doesn't happen in this episode. But it does end with the villa winning a game and getting the infamous videos of Kordell and Aaron's behavior in Casa Amor. Kaylor's screams being heard all the way in Casa Amor made up for that disgusting Fourth of July food challenge in this episode.

5 Episode 19

Image via Peacock

The couples talk after facing a compatibility vote. Kenny and JaNa have their first real kiss outside a challenge. Leah and Miguel celebrate making it past the dumping by making out. Serena tells Kordell that she has a tough time opening up, but she likes him a lot.

That's cute and all, but then Casa Amor starts! The memorable slow motion of Miguel getting his luggage happens, and all the new men and women are introduced. Everyone was intrigued to see Daia McGhee hit on Kordell, and we were there to see it all go down.

4 Episode 12

Image via Peacock

Miguel Harichi picks Liv but is open to getting to know Nicole. It's odd to see JaNa and Hakeem flirting after coupling up. What's worse is, Leah and Connor are officially a couple. Fans weren't sure if JaNa, Serena, and Leah's friendship could survive shady Connor. But they laugh when Leah reveals she has already got the ick.

We get one of the messier challenges that led to one of the rare PPG arguments with each other. Connor and Leah throw water on JaNa and Leah. Kordell and Serena throw water on Leah and Connor for the couple who is most toxic. The episode ends with the vote that would haunt the rest of the season. Andrea is dumped and Rob says he's going to leave. The emotional reactions would get anyone to watch the full season. People debated how the game should be played and broke the fourth wall. There's zero questions to ask, as this episode deserves to be high on the list.

3 Episode 24

Image via Peacock

Emotions are running high now that the villas have merged. Serena vents about how Kordell hurt her and why she felt betrayed by the other men. Kordell makes matters worse by making Daia and Serena breakfast. Serena refuses by pushing the plate back, and eggs fall on him.

Kordell persists in finding a resolution, and the episode shows Serena and Kordell's heated confrontation on the dock, which was filled with intense drama. Fans felt the passion between them and wanted them to make things work because of this.

2 Episode 36

Image via Peacock

The greatest thing about season 6 is the friendships between the women. They stuck together when the men tried to put them against each other, flirted with other men, and more. Fans were thrilled Aaron and Kaylor didn't make it into the final four after he didn't fully take accountability for Casa Amor.

That left mostly couples who fans were happily voting for and watching their final dates, and we get some truly exciting winners with Serena and Kordell. Even with this satisfying ending to a truly long season, there is one episode that tops this.

1 Episode 22

Image via Peacock

Season 6 cemented its place in Love Island history in episode 22 and that's not just for America. The episode starts with Nicole and Liv giving Kaylor a pep talk after seeing the video of Aaron with Daniela. Serena also talks about the video of Kordell and Daia with the new men in the villa. "The man is finished," she told them.

Everyone decides whether to stick with their original partner or choose someone new. All of PPG decide to stay single. Aaron shuts down when he realizes he is caught. We see multiple iconic exchanges at the fire pit. Lastly, the women recognizing Daniela immediately when Rob brings her back is a great cherry on top. Mic drop!

