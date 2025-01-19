Love Island USA Season 6 star Hannah Smith has been charged with two felonies following her September 2024 arrest in Atlanta. The incident took place when the reality star was being escorted out of a concert venue for disorderly conduct, including yelling and screaming. However, on her way out, she attempted to punch and kick a police officer multiple times. Not to mention that she threatened to kill the officer and their sister while she was being transported to jail.

According to records obtained by PEOPLE, Smith was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer along with terroristic threats and acts. Smith had to be put down on the ground by the officer in an attempt to calm her down. The Emergency Medical Staff (EMS) present during the incident reported that Smith was intoxicated as she exited the venue. The report states that Smith allegedly punched one of the EMS staffers and made contact with their right arm. However, the staff member chose not to press charges.

The jail records show that the reality star was booked into jail at 11:45 PM. and was held on an $8,000 bond. She was released on the conditions of her bail, which included no consumption of alcohol, marijuana, or non-prescribed drugs. Additionally, the reality star is also required to submit random alcohol and drug tests.

Hannah Smith Apologized for Her Racist Remarks During Arrest

As reported by The Mirror US, the Love Island star allegedly made several racist remarks toward the cop and their sister while being arrested. After the news started making rounds, Smith took to her Instagram story to apologize for her behavior. While the reality star deleted her account after that, her statement was shared by @vanderpodrecaps. In the story, Smith took accountability for her actions and apologized to anyone who was affected by her behavior.

In the statement, Smith addressed the police officer and his sister and admitted that she had disrespected them. She took the opportunity to apologize to the Black community at large, whom she claims she insulted with her words and actions. The reality star then added that she had no recollection of the night. “This is out of my character and I would truly never say things of that nature to hurt anyone,” read her apology. She asked her fans for forgiveness and promised to learn from this challenging experience.

Smith’s fellow Love Island USA star and close friend, Andrea Carmona spoke out about the incident in a TikTok video. Carmona apologized for not addressing the issue sooner and made it clear she does not support racism in any form. She added, “I in no way, shape, or form support anything along those lines.” Several other cast members also unfollowed Smith on social media following the incident.

