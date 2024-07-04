The Big Picture Love Island USA Season 6 has a lack of romance, preventing the use of the hideaway.

Casa Amor brings new singles, complicating relationships and hiding opportunities.

Kendall and Nicole emerge as the strongest couple, increasing their chances of winning.

The game of Love Island USA is a tricky one. Viewers want to see hot singles coupling up and finding a connection. But they also want to see the drama of love triangles and breakups. Season 6 has plenty of drama with men crying, shouting, and hiding in the pool. Viewers do not see as much romance and that's why nobody has seen the hideaway before Casa Amor.

The islanders must sleep with whoever they're paired with in a bed. All the double beds are in the same room, making things awkward for couples who want to get to know each other better. So the hideaway is a private room equipped with handcuffs, whips, and more. This is how the cast's actions have kept them from getting the hideaway.

The Hideaway Is Coming Soon After Casa Amor

It's Casa Amor and the cast is filled with singles instead of strong couples. Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are an original couple who have been toying with saying they love each other. Serena Page takes things slow with Kordell Beckham, and they've grown closer with time. However, even those couples haven't closed things off and are open to new people. That means no hideaway.

"We do indeed have a Hideaway in the main villa this season; there just hasn’t been the right opportunity to use it," ITV Entertainment executive producer, Simon Thomas told PEOPLE. "We usually save the Hideaway for when couples are really clicking, but since it’s been such a roller coaster for the Islanders so far, with a lot of couple-swapping and all the drama that comes with that, the timing has never felt right."

The couples continue to struggle through Casa Amor. Aaron is flirting and kissing Daniela Ortiz Rivera. Kordell is doing the same with Daia McGhee. Meanwhile, Serena and Kaylor have only kissed men during the games. The women also talk a lot about missing their men. They will be disappointed to find out what Aaron and Kordell did and will probably ruin their chances at the hideaway. The new strongest couple is Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, and will have the best shot at the opportunity. Love Island USA ends with the public voting for a couple to win $100,000. This couple push Kendall and Nicole up the list of potential winners for season 6.

Love Island USA Season 6 is available to stream on Peacock. The season runs for six weeks, and new episodes will drop daily, except for Wednesdays at 9PM ET.

