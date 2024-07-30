The Big Picture Serena, Leah, and JaNa formed a strong friendship on Love Island USA, dubbing themselves PPG.

Conflict arose when Connor's actions threatened Leah and JaNa's bond, but they overcame it.

The Power Puff Girls stuck together through challenges, solidifying their unbreakable bond on Love Island USA.

The true love story of Love Island USA season 6 is between the Power Puff Girls. Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa Craig became best friends on the show and called themselves Power Puff Girls, aka PPG. JaNa is Bubbles, Serena is Blossom, and Leah is Buttercup based on their personalities. But the ladies didn't always get along on the Peacock reality dating show.

Leah and JaNa's friendship could've ended because of Connor Newsum. He started making snide remarks about JaNa to Leah. JaNa was hurt that Connor didn't communicate that he was more interested in Leah. Some fans want the girls to address the situation and have questioned their friendship. This is what they had to say about PPG sticking together.

JaNa Says Leah and Serena Convinced Her to Stay on ‘Love Island USA'

The trio was asked about their favorite part of filming season 6 on Extra. "It probably was my girls," Serena answered. "They made it like everything amplified. Everything I was feeling, they just have been there with me was amazing. Besides finding a man, it was definitely finding some friends for life."

JaNa said the girls and Kenney Rodriguez are tied for her favorite. "We built this crazy bond that's so unbreakable, so don't try," she said to the camera. "But it just felt good to have these girls there for you at your lowest lows and stuff." JaNa revealed she was ready to leave after Kenney brought Catherine Marshall back to the villa. "We told her if you still want to go home tomorrow, we'll leave with you," Leah revealed. JaNa said that night she realized her situation wasn't as bad as Serena watching a video of Kordell Beckham with another woman. She was inspired by Serena and Leah to continue filming.

The good news is that the men had a change of heart the next day. "I was really grateful for these girls to convince me to stay," JaNa said. "But my favorite part is when all the boys had the same blueprint of how to break up with their side pieces and come right back to PPG."

The breakups didn't always go that easy. Daia McGhee didn't let end things without beating him to the punch. But all of PPG got back with their partners and placed in the top three. It looks like the women don't plan to change their friendship after everything they've been through.

