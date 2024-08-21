The Big Picture Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans are officially done, despite her phone background showing a picture of them.

Martin's statement contradicts her recent behavior towards Evans, leaving fans questioning their breakup.

Evans faced backlash after leaving the villa; Martin publicly expressed her upset over their relationship status.

Kaylor Martin and her relationship with Aaron Evans fueled fans on Season 6 of Love Island USA. From Martin seeing videos of Evans in Casa Amor to their constant fighting, news that the two are now officially done is not surprising to fans of the show. Martin was recently spotted in New York City for the reunion of the series and when asked about her relationship status with Evans now that the show was done filming, she didn't hold back in sharing her upset over it. Standing in a crowd, a fan asked Martin about the couple, and she loudly proclaimed them finished.

“Aaron and I are not okay,” she says to the crowd. “We are done, we are not together.” From there, it is hard to make out the rest because the crowd got loud. Internet detectives did, however, catch that on Martin's phone background was a picture of herself and Evans despite her saying that they were done with each other. She hasn't posted a picture of Evans on her social media since late July.

Why Did Evans and Martin Maybe Break Up?

Fans were not happy that she seemingly lied to them (given her phone background). One wrote one Reddit "Kaylor is the type to complain about her man all day but will be laid up in bed with him at night. And will continue to do so. The sooner people accept this, the better off everyone will be. She has no intention of leaving that man fr. She just wanted to play to the audience for a lil razzle-dazzle."

After Casa Amor on the show, Martin said that she “feels 110% different about him." At the time, Evans was caught flirting with another woman when the men and women were separated, and the video was sent back to the other villa. Martin, who had been sleeping outside, saw it and chose to stay single (at the time) rather than couple up with Evans again. That did not last and the couple did get back together. The two remained coupled on the show until they were voted off on Day 30 back in July. The reunion was the first time fans saw them back together. Martin is being vocal about their potential breakup, but Evans has not yet spoken openly about it. Instead, he posted a video on social media saying that he was “depressed, anxious, and sad” after leaving the Villa.

You can see Evans and Martin on Love Island USA. All seasons of Love Island: USA are streaming on Peacock.

