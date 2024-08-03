The Big Picture Love Island star Kaylor Martin saw red flags in her relationship with Aaron Evans after watching Casa Amor.

Fans were disappointed in Martin for not standing up for herself, leading them to lose their spot in the finale.

Martin wants to take things slow with Evans but does not want to give up on their relationship despite doubts.

The red flags Kaylor Martin mistook for love hearts are finally looking like red flags. The Love Island: USA star revealed that she watched Casa Amor back, and saw more of her current boyfriend and The Traitors UK Season 1 winner Aaron Evans betray her trust. The reality couple has been coupled up since day one. However, as soon as Evans left for Casa Amor, Evans did not stay loyal and explored a connection with Casa Amor bombshell Daniela Ortiz Rivera, who later coupled up with Rob Rausch. Fans were delighted when Martin left him single at Casa Amor. However, Martin forgave him and they became official, angering fans. As a result, they lost out on a place in the finale, where Serena Page and Kordell Beckham took the $100K prize. After watching Casa Amor back, Martin is taking a step back from Evans.

The couple had an interview on the BBFs podcast with Brianna Chickenfry, Dave Portnoy, and TikTok star Josh Richards. They spoke about how they felt watching the show back, and Martin is not the only one unhappy with Evans’ behavior. Evans recalled wanting to “jump through the screen and punch him the face,” before stating, “No wonder America, Kaylor's family, all her friends actually hate me cause I was watching it like, 'This is so bad. I'm the biggest d---head that has walked this planet. I was as disappointed as everyone else, trust me.'"

Where Do The ‘Love Island’ Couple Stand Now?

On watching Casa Amor, Martin expressed that she felt so “emotionally drained” from watching the episode back. “My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now, just because I see absolutely everything Aaron did in Casa Amor, and I feel like the little things kind of mean more to me," she said. "Like the stomach kisses in the morning and the breakfast and then also I saw Aaron break things off with Daniela and then...lean in for a kiss, and all of those things have changed my perspective."

Martin also revealed that it was not just the fans who were disappointed in her for not sticking up for herself. Her friends thought that she should have defended herself more. Martin and Evans were fan favourites from the start before Casa Amor. Evans quickly became disliked when he started flirting with Ortiz Rivera, but the fans fully gave up on the couple when Evans took little accountability and Martin forgave him. Since then, they found themselves quickly at the bottom of the votes before getting dumped before the finale with Rausch and Kassy Castillo. Even after the villa, fans still criticised them, especially when Evans made comments about Page and Martin’s friend had talked badly about Leah Kateb.

After revealing that they talked after the show and she wanted to “take a step back,” she said, "I just wanna take things really slow. I don't wanna end things, because I know what Aaron and I had was true and real, but I feel like I just gave him chance after chance ... and it wasn't even all of the Casa thing, it was just more so him not taking accountability like Kordell [Beckham] did, which really hurt."

However, Martin does not want to give up her relationship with Evans. They are not the only couple having trouble after the villa. Fourth-place couple Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky are also having trouble after the villa due to the negative criticism they faced. Martin stated that she had doubts. However, Evans wants to “make it work”.

Love Island USA reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

