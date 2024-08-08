The Big Picture Most Love Island USA couples prefer taking their time to make things official.

Serena and Kordell are now boyfriend and girlfriend post Love Island USA

Season 6 cast will have a reunion on Peacock, offering further updates.

Couples sometimes leave the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend. But most Love Island USA couples want to take their time before making things official. Season 6 showed Aaron Evans thinking about asking Kaylor Martin to be his girlfriend and she said yes. They didn't make it to the finale as the only official couple. The Peacock show ended on July 21, and things changed for the better or worse for the cast.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won the season. He split the $100,000 prize with her. Serena made it clear to him while filming the season that she didn't want him to ask her to be his girlfriend on the show. They talked to their family members and got their approval. This made them excited about moving forward with their relationship once they returned home.

Serena and Kordell Are Boyfriend and Girlfriend After ‘Love Island USA'

Serena posted a picture of her shooting pool to her Instagram Story on August 6. She wrote "@kord1ll trying to teach me how to play pool it's not going well" with laughing emojis. Kordell reposted the picture in his story. He then added a boomerang of Serena throwing up a peace sign. "I just asked her out yall she said yes @serenaapagee." She also posted a vlog of their date on TikTok.

They went out to dinner at Twelve Twelve, which had different arcade games. Serena showed the menu had cocktails inspired by Love Island USA with names like The Dock, Fire Pit Passion, Soul Ties Sangria, and Victory Guava Spice. "The dock, I'm not drinking that sh-t," she laughed. Kordell and Serena's biggest fight was on the infamous dock, but now they joke about it. Kordell ordered The Dock, and they quoted what they said to each other in the episode. "Oh, victory, period! Winner," Serena said and turned the camera to Kordell. She ranked the cocktails for her followers.

The couple showed their meals and got dessert with sparklers. The vlog ended with them cuddling. "OK, guys, the most important part of the date we left out was--," Serena teased. "I asked her out," Kordell revealed. "He asked me if he can be my boyfriend," she said, smiling. The season 6 cast will film a reunion, which will be released on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19. This will be one of the many updates we'll most likely get in the episode.

