Viewers became invested in Leah Kateb's story after her rough break up with Rob Rausch. There was always a question of whether they would make up, but then Miguel Harichi entered the Love Island USA villa. The reality star and Miguel had an intense kiss and Leah didn't look back. The finale showed the recent pairing being the runner-up of the season to Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

Leah finally gets to talk about her journey on the show. People didn't get as much time to see her relationship with Miguel build as her previous connections. She reveals why Miguel is different from the other men and more.

Leah Says Miguel of 'Love Island USA' Get Her Better Than Anyone Ever Has

Image via Peacock

We finally know more about how she was feeling right before meeting Miguel. "I was miserable, I was absolutely miserable. And then everything changed and I’m just so lucky," Leah told PEOPLE. "I don't know what I would have done if he wasn't there." She then talked about her feelings for him. "He is an honest, good man, and I feel very lucky that we're even at the place that we're at," the animal lover said. "I think that he just gets me so well – like better than anyone ever has" Leah and Connor Newsum were exploring things before Miguel. However, Leah realized she didn't have romantic feelings for Connor right before Miguel surprised the women during the kissing challenge.

Leah and Miguel haven't made their relationship official. Collider talked to Miguel about the state of their relationship after the finale. "I definitely do want to see things through with Leah," he said. "I want to see how far this can go, and I definitely want to take it seriously." Unfortunately, the details of when or if they'll take the next step are unknown. "I don't really have a time frame of when it could potentially be locked off, but the way I'm moving right now it's already kind of heading there," he said.

Fans will get to see the season 6 cast together again at the reunion on Monday, August 19 on Peacock. We'll get more updates on the couples and their plans for the future.

