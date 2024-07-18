The Big Picture Liv found friendship and drama in Love Island USA, especially with Rob and Leah.

Liv and Leah came to a consensus on voting Andrea off despite initial disagreements.

Liv and Rob's flirty friendship didn't progress romantically after Casa Amor due to changing feelings.

Season 6 lost its first Love Island USA bombshell of the season. Olivia "Liv" Walker left Australia to find love in the villa in the reality dating competition series. She instead found friends and a little bit of drama. But that comes with being one of the more outspoken islanders of the season. The perception of Liv changed over time because of this.

Her relationships with Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb were complicated. She had moments when she yelled at them and others moments when she loved them. Liv talked to Collider about her fleeting relationships, that vote argument, and Rob flirting with her before Casa Amor.

Liv Addresses Throwing Water in Leah’s Face on ‘Love Island USA'

Liv was the first bombshell to enter the villa and her target was Rob. She stole Rob from Leah, but they continued to sneak away for their dates on the dock. Liv later caught them and got her revenge by throwing buckets of water at them in the challenge. "Yeah, the throwing the water in the face, was maybe a little out of hand that I did then," Liv said. She enjoyed getting some payback with Rob but had more to say about her relationship with Leah.

"Leah and I are great friends, and we hold a lot of love and respect for each other, and we do argue and fight and say some comments, but at the end of the day, we know we don't mean it," she said. "And we always come back and make up 10 times better than we fought." She said Leah took it on the chin and didn't complain. Leah isn't the only person who she argued with this season.

Liv's second couple was with Hakeem White, who had harsh feedback for her. He accused her of being the most negative person in the villa. "I feel like that conversation and argument we had was a very heat-in-the-moment thing," Liv told Collider. She owns being a "very direct" person and that sometimes rubs people the wrong way. But once people get to know her, they value her directness. Liv said she stayed true to herself. "So that little argument is not going to stop how I moved," she said. There was a time when she wondered if everyone thought she was negative and would get into fights. However, she made peace with the fact that sometimes you don't get along with people.

Did Liv and Leah Find Common Ground on the Andrea Vote?

Serena Page, Liv, Leah, and Kaylor Martin had to choose a girl to send home. JaNa Craig, Andrea Carmona, and Nicole Jacky were up for elimination. The ladies sent home Andrea who was in a couple with Rob. The men were angry, but the women defended their decision. Liv felt like that unity was broken when Leah told Rob she took a back seat to the vote. This argument was brought back during movie night when everyone's conversations were shown. Did Liv and Leah find common ground or did they agree to disagree to move forward?

"We definitely did hear each other out, and we came to the same consensus at the end," Liv answered. "I feel like she understood where I was coming from with the, 'It's a hard decision, what we had to do, and on the day we made the choice.'" The college student later said, "I saw how I may have run with just that one word" and got emotional. They talked after movie night about how they always bump heads and they ended the issue.

Some fans feel like Rob was the one who twisted the women's words to get them to argue. Liv hadn't watched the episodes by the time of this interview, just the clips from movie night. "It wasn't fair that I probably jumped on, just the words of Rob, when I've seen at the start, how he kind of like mixed up the words telling me in soul ties, 'Oh no, I told you I was all for Leah,'" she said. "And I was like, 'No, you didn't.' And maybe it is a long time we're in there, and you forget things. So I do take accountability that I should have heard Leah out." Liv said Rob might be "questionable" based on some TikToks she saw after being dumped.

Why Rob and Liv Didn’t Couple up After Casa Amor

Rob pulled Liv for a chat before Casa Amor and told her he liked her. However, fans never saw them try again after the boys returned. "I feel like we would definitely like friendly flirting," the Australian told Collider. "I mean, it's just friends with Rob and I that's it, no romantic things there." She said coming in as the first bombshell she wasn't comfortable being herself yet. That's what Rob was hinting at when he talked about his feelings for her changed.

Liv had another reason for the surprising conversation. "I do feel like some things just don't work out, and we were both singles, and we saw how every other couple was very much lovey-dovey and maybe rubbed off on us a little bit," she said. Rob brought Daniela Ortiz Rivera back from Casa Amor and focused on that. Liv also addressed the rumor that Caine Bacon was supposed to choose her in that last ceremony. However, we chose Sierra Mills, and Liv was dumped.

"I don't think that's true," she said. "Obviously like I don't know, it is his own experience." She later claimed production doesn't tell islanders who to choose. "They're very much there for a shoulder to cry on, to have a laugh, to hear you out," she said. "They won't tell you about other islanders. You can't get [gossip] or insights from them. But I mean I went through a few couples. If they were really telling me who I should stay with or should not stayed with, I don't think I would've been through so many."

Liv answered why she thinks none of her couples worked out. "I feel like I am very much someone who can't fake it," she answered. "I mean, that's not saying anyone in there is faking it at all. But I just at the end of the day, it is 12 random people." Liv said some of the relationships might've worked with more time. Other times she clashed with the man's personality. Liv chalks it up to the "luck of the draw."

Love Island USA's finale is on Sunday, July 21 on Peacock.

