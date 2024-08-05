The Big Picture Nicole Jacky opens up about the struggles post Love Island, hinting at a difficult time since leaving the villa.

Kendall Washington faced privacy breach with leaked videos, sparking shock and disappointment.

Despite challenges, Jacky and Washington are still going strong, with real feelings and intentions towards marriage.

Love Island USA’s Nicole Jacky has finally revealed her thoughts on her partner Kendall Washington’s private videos which leaked online. After a brief hiatus, the reality TV star shared an emotional message on her Instagram story that hinted at her current state of mind since leaving the villa.

The statement shared on her story on Aug 1, 2024, saw the Love Island USA Season 6 star talking with her followers about how, although being on the show was an experience of a lifetime, things have been far from easy since the season wrapped up. Right before she concluded her statement by thanking her followers, she provided an update on where her mind is, in the following words:

“There’s much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life.”

When Kendall Washington was busy filming Love Island USA Season 6 in Fiji, videos of the reality TV star laying on a bed in his birthday suit were circulated online without his knowledge. Washington expressed that he loved Jacky in the season finale, after which the contestants were handed back their phones. It was at this moment that the blood rushed from Washington’s face when he learned of the unsolicited leak.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington are Still Going Strong

Kendall Washington expressed his shock at the events on his Instagram story shortly after the finale, stating, “What a way to get my phone back, y’all.” The medical sales rep further expressed that he had shared the video with someone in confidence and thought it was unfortunate that it was shared in this distasteful manner. He concluded his statement by gushing thankfully about his experience on the popular reality dating show.

However, despite the rather public display and subsequent slander of his privacy, Washington and Jacky are on good terms as they try to keep the spark alive. Nicole Jacky opened up on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that they are still very much together. Washington further stated that he was taking their relationship seriously and is dating to marry. During the podcast, it was revealed that Jacky has yet to confess her love to Washington, but she is waiting for the right time, as she doesn’t take it lightly.

The reality TV star further explained on the podcast that she has only told two people she loved them, and even then said it back just because she felt obliged at the time. The Love Island USA star is open to being vulnerable and doesn’t want to rush into saying things this time around unless she genuinely means them.

The Love Island USA Season 6 reunion will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock on Monday, August 19, at 9 p.m. EST. You can also catch all previous seasons of the show on Peacock in the U.S.

