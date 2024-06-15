The Big Picture Olivia's pursuit of Rob isn't going well, leaving her with limited options.

New bombshells Connor and Hakeem enter the villa, possibly shaking things up.

Olivia must adapt her strategy as the risk of being eliminated increases.

Season 6 of Love Island USA officially kicked off on Tuesday, June 11. We started with five women and five men. There was an instant attraction for some couples on the first night. But you can never get too comfortable on the Peacock reality dating series. New people will enter the villa as bombshells and try to win over someone's heart. If someone becomes single, then they're at risk of going home. In the end, the couple with the most votes split $100,000.

The first day was interrupted by Olivia Walker entering the villa. The Australian said she wasn't scared to go for what she wanted and followed through with it. She stole a man, but it doesn't look like it's working out for her and her other options are limited. Will we lose our first bombshell?

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

Rob Rausch Isn’t Interested in Olivia Walker on 'Love Island USA'

Image via Peacock

Olivia's type is a man with darker features. Kendall Washington and Aaron Evans were very interested in her after meeting her. She talked to everyone, including Rob Rausch. The snake wrangler said he was open and had to tell her that snakes aren't insects. He told her he was open but was confused when she stole him from Leah Kateb.

The season 5 Casa Amor boy said in episode 2 he thought he'd be the last person she'd pick because they couldn't get a read about each other in their conversation. He was so stressed by the situation that he took deep breaths with Olivia because "I really need it." The next day, Rob said he'd be open to getting to know Olivia, but their differences were apparent when they talked. He later pulled Leah on a date and they kissed.

If Rob continues down this path, then Olivia will need to find someone else. Her other options could be Kendall and Aaron. However, she made it clear that she likes men with dark features, so that might narrow it down to Kendall who is with Hannah Smith. We also got new bombshells with Connor Newsum and Hakeem White. We haven't seen her interact with either of them.

Connor was more focused on Kaylor Martin, who was with Aaron. If Connor makes it into the house, he might be the next best thing for the Australian based on her type. But he's still at risk because Kaylor said she liked her flirty energy with Aaron, while Connor seemed more mature. It's unknown when the first dumping or the next couple will happen. But Olivia will have to change her strategy if she wants to stay.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock