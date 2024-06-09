The rise of reality dating shows into a mainstream phenomenon has been well-documented. Just 20 years ago, the thought of watching the romantic progression of real people would have seemed like a waste of time, but now, we can't get enough of it. From Love is Blind to Too Hot to Handle, it seems as if, based on our collective viewing habits, the desire to watch strangers become lovers and then often enemies is unending.

With a market of reality dating shows that feels superbly saturated one above all stands out as the benchmark - Love Island. Originally a series hailing from British shores, the show features a selection of relationship-hungry twenty-somethings who are all placed on an island on the hunt for true love. By forcing them to couple up, and with the public able to vote for who they like the best, drama inevitably ensues, and, despite some taking umbridge with the amount of producer influence on the series, millions still tune in for every episode. Love Island USA has seen much of the same success as its British counterpart, with the most recent season packed full of tantrums, kisses, and explosive fury. So, with that in mind, and with a sixth season just around the corner, here is a comprehensive breakdown of how you can stream Love Island USA Season 6.

Love Island USA officially premieres on Tuesday, June 11, with new episodes available every day at 9 p.m. ET. This comes just two days before a pair of hugely important premieres in the 2024 television calendar, namely The Boys Season 4 and Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2.

Is 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Streaming Online?

Despite originally airing on CBS, Love Island USA officially made the move over to Peacock in time for its fourth season, with the most recent two outings exclusively available on the streaming platform. This fate also befalls Season 6, with Love Island USA just one of the many exciting shows currently available on Peacock.

For those without a Peacock subscription who need one in time for Love Island USA's sixth season, a standard ad-based plan, Peacock Premium, costs $5.99 per month, with an ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, costing $11.99 per month. Alternatively, annual versions of these subscriptions are available for either $59.99 a year with ads or $119.99 a year without.

Can You Watch 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Without Peacock?

The short answer to this question is no, US viewers are only able to watch Love Island USA Season 6 via Peacock. However, if you're a Netflix subscriber and still have a taste for all the gossip from the villa, Season 3 of Love Island USA is available to watch on the streamer right now.

For fans of the show across the pond in the format's original home, the UK, Love Island USA Season 6 will be available to stream on ITVX, the home of Love Island UK.

Watch the Trailer For 'Love Island USA' Season 6

Available to watch above, an exclusive first look at all the islanders for Love Island USA Season 6 was released on June 4, and it promises drama. Lovers of the series are given their first glimpse at the line-up, with many already coming out with iconic one-liners such as Serena's love of "a short king". The way the trailer is edited, it seems as if some pairings might be written in the stars, although only time will tell as to just who will find love and who will find their solo ticket for the plane home. Among the plethora of hot singles are a couple of famous faces, namely Aaron Evans, the winner of The Traitors UK Season 1 as the customary British contestant; Kordell Beckham, the younger brother of Odell Beckham Jr.; and the return of a Love Island Season 5 alum, the Casa Amor bombshell Robert Rausch. These three will join the aforementioned Serena, as well as Coye, Hannah, JaNa, Kaylor, Kendall, and Leah.

Another famous face is joining the Love Island USA Season 6 cast, although not as a contestant. Host of Seasons 4 and 5, Sarah Hyland, officially stepped down from the role after the most recent outing, with the announcement being made on March 27 that she would be replaced by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. No stranger to reality TV drama, Madix feels like the perfect choice to host one of the hottest dating shows in the country given her association with another classic reality franchise. Madix will be joined by Love Island staple Iain Stirling, with the Scottish comedian bringing his legendary brand of wit and whimsy to the role of narrator once again. An official synopsis for Love Island USA Season 6 reads:

"Set in Fiji, season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples’ challenges and even a few surprise guests. Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Love Island USA' Season 6?

Image via Peacock

Expected to run for five weeks, Love Island USA Season 6's premiere week will see new episodes drop every single day. After week one, episodes will stream every day from Thursday to Tuesday, with Wednesdays coming as the audience's well-earned break. Still not enough Love Island USA content for you? Well, this season, a new weekly round-up series will air, hosted by Love Island royalty Maura Higgins. The show, titled Love Island Aftersun, will see Higgins chatting to eliminated islanders, as well as getting the juicy gossip from inside the villa and releasing never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content. More than ever before, this season seems like the biggest Love Island USA season yet.