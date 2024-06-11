The Big Picture Love Island USA is back for Season 6 with new islanders looking for love and an exciting new host: Ariana Madix.

The first episode promises classic Love Island shenanigans, with games, hopeful singles, and Madix warning that being single is no fun!

Tune in to Peacock at 9 PM ET starting June 11 for new episodes to see which islanders become fast friends (or enemies) in the villa.

Love Island USA is back for Season 6 and with it comes all new islanders looking for love — and a text! The new season also comes with a brand new host in Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix. Season 6 is gearing up to debut on June 11 and Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek at the first episode before it hits Peacock tonight. With Madix taking the islanders on a summer of love, what can fans expect from the new season? Well, more of the Love Island USA shenanigans we've come to love throughout the years! Season 6 is promising games, hopeful singles, and more.

This season seems off to the races with an "I've got a text" call out in the first episode. What we get to see in the preview is limited, but it ends with Madix delivering one of the more frightening truths about the show: You never want to be single on Love Island — especially on the US version of the series. Fans don't have to wait long though to see what is coming our way in Season 6! New episodes of Love Island USA Season 6 arrive on Peacock at 9 PM ET, six days a week, starting tonight!

'Love Island' Is Our Favorite Vacation Destination

The show, which began in England and became a huge success there, has hot singles all come to the villa to try and find their one true love. Before, they would have either the men pick women as they came in one at a time or vice versa, but the show has changed throughout the years. Now, these games that we're seeing in the sneak peek are a fun way for the islanders to get to know each other quicker than before! We all know that the villa makes everyone fast friends (or enemies) and we cannot wait to see who will become our fan-favorite cast members on this season of Love Island USA.

While we don't know much more about this first episode, the islanders are going to have to find love, and it seems like someone is not so lucky on that journey. So make sure to tune in at 9 PM ET on Peacock to see what our new set of islanders are up to and who is going to couple up with who when they get to the island for Season 6!

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island

