The Big Picture Kendall and Nicole from Love Island USA season 6 confirm they are still in a relationship but not communicating well.

Kendall announces on Instagram ending things with Nicole due to an unhealthy relationship.

Nicole reveals Kendall lied about a private video, causing strain in their relationship and trust issues.

Rumors circulated around the fourth place Love Island USA season 6 finishers for several reasons. Nicole Jacky was largely absent on social media while the rest of the cast was doing interviews. Her partner, Kendall Washington, was out and about with them. Fans wondered if they broke up.

The cast returned to the Peacock show for the reunion. Nicole and Kendall revealed they technically were still in a relationship. However, they weren't communicating. The couple didn't communicate well at the reunion either. Most of the cast threw their support behind Kendall except for the winner, Serena Page. She sympathizes with Nicole because she also doesn't appreciate lying in a relationship.

Kendall Says Relationship Broke Down After Show

Image via Peacock

On August 20, Kendall posted a statement on his Instagram Story. "I have decided to end things with Nicole," he announced. "It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship. I still love and care for Nicole. I've never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa, and it was real."

"She does not deserve any hate," he added. "Please stop with the negative comments/DM's. We're taking this time to focus on our mental health. Thank you guys." Season 6 ended with someone leaking a private video of Kendall. Nicole mentioned that during the reunion and said he lied to her about the origin of the video.

"I should've told Nicole the full truth when it happened, and I didn't," Kendall said. Nicole revealed he told it was from years ago and sent it to a person he trusted. She found out from JaNa Craig that the video was in the hotel room before going on Love Island USA for someone on a dating app. Kendall said he wasn't ready to tell her the truth and lied because he wanted her to stay with him. Nicole claimed she was silent to protect him.

She appeared on The Viall Files to tell her side of the story. The finalist revealed she wasn't worried about the video until she was shown it and noticed it was in the hotel room before the season started. She confronted Kendall, claimed he was bored and sent the video to a girl on Raya. Nicole said she didn't believe this after he lied. "I don't want it to end, but I think the real world I said was going to be our biggest test (...) I don't know how many chances you give someone after they've shown you kind of their true colors," she said.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Watch on Peacock