Casa Amor is painted as the "test" for Love Island USA couples. Men often think the test is when they meet new and beautiful women in a villa away from their partner. Women often see it as a test to see if their man can stay faithful. Serena Page and Kaylor Martin got heartbreaking updates on their partners at the end of the twist, which led to tears and a lot of yelling.

Serena blew up at multiple men once they returned to the villa. Daia McGhee, who returned from Casa Amor, coupled up with Kordell Beckham. She told Serena what went down last week, and Serena was so upset she yelled at most of the male islanders. Here's why we need to reserve the judgment for the men and not Serena.

Daia Tells Serena the Men Are Lying to Her

Love Island USA episode 24 picked up after the boys returned from Casa Amor. The next day, Kordell made breakfast for Serena and Daia. Serena pushed the plate back to refuse it, and the meal got on Kordell. That night, Serena talked to Daia, who explained that she loves physical touch and that was part of her interactions with Kordell. "We were on each other all the time, not in a sexual way," Daia told Serena. "Not like us straddling each other all the time. But we were definitely very much, strong."

Leah Kateb told Serena that Kordell was leaning 90 percent toward Serena and 10 to Daia. She claimed Kordell told Daia this, who then denied it. Daia then revealed Miguel was hyping up their connection in Casa Amor by talking about how happy Kordell was being with her. Daia said the men lied when claiming Kordell told her that he would bring Daia back to the villa but would recouple with Serena. This led to Serena going off on most of the cast members. She told Kendall Washington not to talk to her. "F--k him, f--k Miguel, f--k all the boys over there talking ya'll sh-t," Serena told them. She went up to Kordell and Miguel on the dock to call them liars and curse them out.

The Men Painting Serena As “Hyper-Emotional” Is Offensive

The men in the episode did some damage control for each other. Miguel and Kendall told Serena and Daia that Kordell cared about them. This has to be frustrating to Serena, who knows the men weren't thinking about her well-being while in Casa Amor. The video of Kordell and Daia in bed came with a clip of Kendall saying he "loved" watching Aaron Evans flirt with someone who was Kaylor Martin. Another part of the men's damage control is painting the women they hurt as unreasonable.

"I wish and hope that Serena actually gives you a chance to say your piece because I feel like, right now, she's really being hyperemotional about this whole thing," Miguel told Kordell that night. The men agreed that Kordell could've been more mindful while he was away, but brought up that Serena friend-zoned him a while ago. Miguel argued that he would stick with them, and it made sense for Kordell to be interested in Daia, who gave him all her attention immediately. If Kordell holds how Serena started their relationship against her like Miguel said, then his actions in Casa Amor might be more about revenge than testing his connection. "Honestly, Kordell ain't done nothing wrong," Miguel told Leah that night. He's not the only cast member who might believe this.

Kordell and Kendall Talk About Serena

"I get it you're hurt, but you're tearing down your friends that care about you," Kendall whispered to JaNa Craig. Episode 25 showed the tail end of the fight. Kordell had a chat with the men. Kendall told Kordell that he stuck by Serena through everything. "And you aren't actually able to communicate with Serena because she's close-walling you," Kendall told him. "Is this how she's gonna act every single time," he later asked Kordell. Shouldn't the real question be, will Kordell be disrespectful when Serena isn't around every single time?

The men focused on Serena's reaction to Kordell's actions and that shows it's possible. They also said Kordell didn't do anything wrong behind her back to undermine how she rightfully feels about him cuddling up with another woman in Casa Amor. The fact that Kordell doesn't correct Miguel to say Serena had every right to take time to figure out if they can be more than friends earlier in the season is a red flag. Love Island USA has a format where you want people who can fall in love fast. However, some islanders are slow burners and make a connection over time.

The only other man Serena showed interest in was Coye Simmons in the premiere. He told Collider why he is similar to Serena. "I feel like she's being a real person," he said and claimed she was "the most realistic person in the whole house" because she wanted to take things slow. That realism also comes through with her not holding her tongue around the men.

Kordell accused Serena of being immature for not talking to him when he was ready. It was clear that she was still processing new information from Daia and was rightfully questioning who cared about her. She said the men weren't her friends, and it's understandable why she believes that based on how the men talk about her. Kordell and the other men like to say "they're human" and make mistakes. Serena responded perfectly to this in their argument. "And so am I," she told him. "And so am I, babe. No matter what it is that I did, I had your a-- in the back of my mind."

Some people will certainly judge Serena for how she handled the situation. It's frustrating as a viewer watching all the men who are hiding information from her, and saying one thing to her face and another behind her back. It would be even more frustrating to be the victim of manipulation. Serena is a human who goes slow and is open about being hurt before. This needs to be kept in mind when talking about her vulnerability and anger on the show.

