The Big Picture Season 6 of Love Island USA subverted norms, allowing dark-skinned women like JaNa to take more power and make unexpected choices.

The Powerpuff Girls alliance led by JaNa and her friends challenged the status quo against the male contestants, creating gripping drama.

Season 6 of Love Island USA showcased various love stories, from friends turned lovers to unique connections, captivating viewers' hearts.

The U.K.'s Love Island has changed dating reality shows. Everyone is trying to replicate its iconic kissing challenges, movie nights, and Casa Amor. But few have been able to capture the same magic except for foreign versions of the show. Love Island USA premiered in 2018 on CBS. It was a start, but it didn't become a national sensation like the original until this season. Season 6 ended with Love Island USA doubling its viewership on Peacock and becoming the most-streamed reality series in the country. So what made this season different from the previous ones? Multiple things had to go right for the show to become a phenomenon.

Love Island Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Main Genre Reality Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Subverted the Status Quo

Dating shows often protect the status quo in society. But the cast of Season 6 subverted it in multiple ways. The first dumping came down to JaNa Craig choosing her man. The options were original islander Coye Simmons and bombshell Connor Newsum. It looked like Coye would get his pick throughout the season because he was 6'8" and women love a tall man. He said he wouldn't worry if Hercules entered the villa. JaNa is a dark-skinned woman and that group doesn't usually get a lot of power in these shows.

But JaNa used her power after noticing Coye wasn't putting effort into connecting with her. She chose Connor instead, who was open to her conversations. It shook the cast and the underlying message was that anyone could go home. However, the men still believed that if a woman was in the villa not paired with a man, then she should go home. They made that clear when the women later kept JaNa over Andrea Carmona. JaNa cried, figuring out the men were angry that she stayed.

"I love my girls and I know a lot of people [are] like, 'They're saving JaNa because she's just like the closest of them all.' But the reasoning was very logical," JaNa told Collider. "It was because Andrea kind of verbally mentioned it'd be really hard for a new islander to turn her head 'cause she was so focused on Rob." The women didn't think it was fair to the bombshells entering to keep someone who wouldn't be open to them so they picked JaNa. Kenny later entered the villa and their connection grew from there, giving us a later love story, which wouldn't have happened in a season following the typical mindset. Islanders keeping their options open makes for better television.

Previous seasons also showed dark-skinned Black women going through hurdles in the villa. Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray fell hard for Keenan Anunay last season. Keenan strayed from her during Casa Amor and fans were so angry they dumped him from the island. Kay Kay was distraught over this and chose to leave with him. Some of the islanders tried to talk her out of it. Fans wanted Kay Kay to stay and take a chance to find something better and were disappointed. So watching JaNa and the women take chances for her to find something right is a welcome change.

Powerpuff Girls versus Aaron and Rob Was an Interesting Battle

Image via Peacock

Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig became good friends who called themselves the Powerpuff Girls. But they weren't the only close friends in the villa. Rob Rausch and Aaron Evans also became close friends. Many Love Island seasons turn into the battle of the sexes based on the show's premise. The cast is separated by gender and the power shifts to one gender every few weeks.

The battle between the PPG and the men was an interesting one. Season 6 started with the men having an advantage. Aaron had already won a reality show with The Traitors U.K. Rob was on Season 5 as a Casa boy and returned to be an original for Season 6. He also had the advantage of coming into the villa with an already high social media following. The men could've had an easy road to the finale and winning the $100,000, but PPG became a force.

Leah, Serena, and the other women sending home Andrea was an equal shock to JaNa sending home Coye. Andrea was chosen by one of the big gets of the season. She should've been protected in the world of reality TV. Rob said as much by saying "the system" failed Andrea. He was so confident that his thinking was right that he threatened to leave the show with her. He didn't leave, but he did seemingly try to get revenge. Rob accused Leah of lying about the part she played in dumping Andrea and rejected her. Leah said she was miserable until Miguel Harichi entered the villa. Leah and JaNa finding the right man in the end shows them winning against the odds.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Had Different Love Stories

Close

Those who watch the series for love stories had plenty to choose from this season. Kordell Beckham picked Serena on the first night after Coye rejected her. Serena said she wanted to be friends the next week, and he handled it well. "Just the way he carried himself after I friend-zoned him," she told Collider. "Maybe that's a little toxic, I don't know. But I was like, OK his ego didn't get bruised. He didn't give up. They were friends, fell for each other, and had a cinematic blowup. The friends-to-lovers trope couldn't be more perfect.

JaNa had a relatable story of being rejected multiple times despite being a catch. It made the audience root for her even harder. Kenny Rodriguez told us that he was confused by JaNa struggling to find a connection before their date. So it was a relief that they hit it off, and JaNa was understandably fed up when Kenny returned with a new woman after Casa Amor. She talked about going home. Kenny cried at the thought of hurting her. Luckily, they made it to the finale as a closed-off couple.

Nicole Jacky was a bombshell who matched with Kendall Washington after things didn't work out with Hannah Smith. Miguel then entered the villa and Nicole wanted to split her time between the men. However, Kendall pulled away from her because of this. She quickly realized that Kendall was the only man for her. The finale showed him telling her that he loved her. She didn't say it back because she was hurt before, but she said it in her final speech.

Leah's instant connection with Rob follows the love-at-first-sight trope. They snuck away together to the dock after Liv Walker stole him from Leah, which was romantic. That story ended with them arguing and later becoming friends. Leah provided a different love story with Miguel. They had a unique understanding of each other. Leah knew him well enough that he would be doing things with other women in Casa. He returned, and they were able to pick things back up. The season ends with Miguel and Leah placing second, but Leah was happy after all the stress.

Season 6's reunion airs on August 19. This is a big deal since only Season 4 of the American show has had a reunion. Hopefully Season 7 can retain the momentum of Season 6.

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock