The Big Picture Love Island: USA Season 6 has become the most popular, with a focus on social media buzz and genuine friendships.

The importance of girlhood friendships was a major highlight among the women of Season 6.

Fans adored host Ariana Madix, fueling the show's success - she should return for Season 7.

Love Island: USA has gained extreme popularity from their most recent season of the reality series. Social media blew up over the cast, the host, Ariana Madix, the romantic and platonic relationships that formed, and of course, the drama. Some of the most popular cast members to come out of Season 6: Leah Kateb, Robert Rausch, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, and others are still trending throughout multiple social media platforms. Season 6 has a different feel to it compared to previous seasons. This year has been about more than just couples pairing up throughout the villa. There was a sense of girlhood. Even their host, Ariana Madix, was a clear girl's girl. The friendships built over time this season were refreshing for the audience.

Season 6 of NBC's, Love Island: USA has been constantly trending on TikTok, Instagram, and X. Fans have become completely obsessed with this cast. This specific cast has changed the trajectory of this show. Love Island: USA in the previous seasons was focused solely on the couples and winning the competition. Now, because of Season 6 and the authenticity among the cast, fans are expecting Season 7 to be even better.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Franchise(s) Love Island

'Love Island: USA' Has Shown the Power of Social Media

Love Island: USA is the most popular season that this show has ever had, but it may also be one of the most popular dating shows in general right now. Social media presence may play a huge factor in this. Other dating and reality shows usually trend on social media platforms, but Season 6 has completely taken over. The relationships, friendships, drama, voting, and Ariana Madix were trending for weeks upon weeks, especially when the finale hit and the winners were announced.

The hype of Season 6 and the takeover on social media have set up the perfect opportunity for Season 7 to be just as entertaining and fierce. No other show in recent years has had a social media fan base like Season 6 has. Fans are completely obsessed with this cast and want to see more like them in the future. They are going to be extremely excited about a new season to premiere. Fans will be all over social media tweeting and posting expectations on Season 7 outshining Season 6. Love Island: USA Season 6 has paved the way for future seasons to gain more and more popularity. When the cast for the newest season is announced, they will gain popularity simply because of the power Season 6 had. Fans want more.

Season 6 of 'Love Island: USA' Showed the Importance of Girlhood

Image via Peacock

The women of Season 6 of Love Island: USA have created great friendships throughout their time on the show. Fans loved watching them build each other up instead of trying to tear each other down. Girlhood was a huge trending topic as fans were watching each episode. Leah, Serena, and JaNa Craig created a little trio, naming themselves "The Powerpuff Girls," who were there for each other through the good times and the bad.

This trio was a fan favorite because of their hilarious, genuine, and sympathetic moments with one another. This show's main objective is for these singles to find love in the villa, but the most recent cast showed that platonic relationships are just as important and entertaining to watch as romantic ones. The women building each other up, sticking up for each other, and even sharing each other's clothes is the wholesome content that fans have loved seeing. Liv Walker has been another fan favorite because she put the men in their places and stuck up for her girls. Going into the next season, fans want to see these genuine friendships again. Everyone who has posted about Season 6 on social media wants to watch another core girl group. Fans want to watch the women have fun. Season 6 has set up the perfect opportunity for future seasons to match this season's girl power.

Ariana Madix Was Host With the Most

Image via Peacock

The host of Love Island: USA Season 6 was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and fans adored her. From Ariana's gorgeous outfits to her supporting the women in the villa, fans were thrilled to see Ariana hosting. Season 7 should invite Ariana Madix back as the host. She brought in even more fans to the show. Fans who have never watched Love Island: USA but do watch Vanderpump Rules gave Season 6 a shot because they wanted to watch Ariana. Season 7 should acknowledge that Ariana brought in so many ratings and would continue to do so if production brought her back. Fans on social media loved seeing Ariana's villa outfits, appearances, her advice to the women, and putting the men in their places. When the women were upset, Ariana was there for them. That is what the fans want to see. A host that puts people in their places when needed and wants what is best for everyone in the villa. When the time comes for Season 7 of Love Island: USA to drop, fans want to see Ariana Madix hosting.

Love Island: USA has become a worldwide sensation because of multiple factors. This show was popular before Season 6 aired, but now "popular" has a whole other meaning to it. The friendships, love, and drama that came out of Season 6 that social media have been boasting about helped bring in new viewers. Girlhood that viewers loved to watch so much will hopefully be seen again in the new cast of Season 7. Fans love to watch the cast members fall in love and compete for the prize money, but it has also been refreshing to watch women supporting women and building each other up. Season 7 will blow up on social media just as much as Season 6 did because of how popular Season 6 went, especially if this show decides to keep an icon like Ariana Madix as a host. Love Island: USA Season 6 will go down as one of the best seasons in Love Island history because it felt refreshing and new, but Season 7 will be expected to knock it out of the park.

Close

Love Island: USA is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Watch on Peacock