The first night of Love Island USA showed Kordell Beckham and Serena Page in matching green outfits. That seemed like a sign that things were meant to be between them, but it was a long road to becoming a couple on the reality competition series. Viewers swooned over different points of their love story. So it's not surprising that they made it to the finale and won.

Collider spoke to the couple about their journey on July 22. Serena revealed what made her finally fall for Kordell. The couple went into depth about their unseen moments of exchanging rings. Lastly, they addressed the Black community's reaction to their unapologetically Black love story on the Peacock show.

Why Kordell and Serena Fell For Each Other on 'Love Island USA'

Love Island viewers didn't know what to make of Kordell and Serena at first. She told him she had seen them as friends after about a week. Serena changed her mind afterward, but what made her realize her feelings for him? "Just the way he carried himself after I friend-zoned him," she admitted. "Maybe that's a little toxic, I don't know. But I was like, OK his ego didn't get bruised. He didn't give up. He's still like, OK, I know what I want. I'm gonna fight for it. He said that after Casa, but he's been saying that since day one."

She said he returned from his date with Nicole Jacky, who ended up with Kendall Washington. He told Serena they kissed, but he wanted it to be her. "I'm like, 'Hmmm maybe I do kinda like him,'" she said. The media planner knew they had a lot of similarities. But what made Kordell laser-focused on Serena from day one?

"She carried herself very differently from all of the other women in the villa," he answered. "I noticed that. It was a lot that we connected on, and we related so much, and it was just crazy. And I've never felt these feelings for a person so fast, and it was weird but like, in a good way." He also said they joke even about their rougher moments. "I like that because you can see something like that grow," he said. Kordell respected that she always talked about her feelings and that he had to work to earn the relationship.

When Did Serena and Kordell Exchange Rings?

Love Island USA viewers saw a lot of Serena and Kordell's relationship, but not everything. The episode quickly mentioned the couple exchanged rings, which weren't shown. Kordell said the first time they exchanged rings was when she and Hannah Smith stood for a re-coupling ceremony for the second dumping. He saw one of Serena's cool rings and asked her if she wanted one of his. "I turned it into something sentimental, and I was like, we can have a piece of each other and take this journey together and always have something for us," he said.

The first time around Kordell gave her his ring. After their feelings grew for each other, he got a ring that was sentimental to him and they exchanged rings. "As y'all know, I can't talk for anything, and I'm just more actions than words," he said. "I try to let my actions speak and I just wanted to make it special for us and have that little special moment." Serena still has the ring, but there was a time she didn't. "I did take it off after Casa, and it took me a minute to put it back on, but she's been worn," she said smiling. "Totally understandable," Kordell added.

Fans noticed Serena's braids and how they stayed fresh the whole season. "I actually have been doing hair since, like, 2018," she said. "I do all of my own hair, all of my own styles. I know how to touch up, restyle, freshen. I brought all my products." She claimed any time she had a break, she would re-braid with gel. If she didn't have time, then she chose a hairstyle that would hide them. The couple were shocked to hear that their fans demanded a scene of Serena doing Kordell's hair once they found out about it. "They were demanding a clip? That's crazy!" Kordell said.

Kordell Loved That Serena Expressed Herself During That Dock Blow-Up

Black viewers not only loved watching the relatable aspect of Kordell sitting between Serena's legs to get his hair done. They loved that Serena was outspoken about her feelings. She wasn't afraid to yell, cry, and curse to express her emotions. Negative terms are usually thrown at Black women for this behavior, but Kordell never wavered. We finally saw a Black man ready to fight for a Black woman's affections.

"In that moment, to me, a lot of people would think that she was yelling, doing this and that," Kordell said. "But to me, I took it as her expressing her emotions and being very passionate in how she [felt] and where she stood." He paid attention to understand her and take accountability for his actions with Daia McGhee. He appreciated her showing her emotions because it helped them figure out how strongly they felt about each other.

"I think it's amazing to hear that the Black community thinks that, and it's lovely," Serena said. "I do think Kordell has done an amazing job at creating a safe space for me to be unapologetically a Black woman through and through." She mentioned that Miguel Harichi had asked Kordell if this was how he wanted his wife to act after the argument. We said such comments are quickly used against women.

"Especially a black woman like, [...] we already have this narrative of being an angry Black woman, and I've been chilling and like, honestly, my emotions did take over. But I'm so glad that he recognized like, that's what it was," she said. They were living together and Serena had never acted that way before. She said the ordeal made them stronger and one of her favorite traits about him is that he stands up for her around the other men. Kordell pointed out that when you're married you have to sit in uncomfortable conversations with each other.

The couple no longer has to live with other people who can judge them, and they are splitting the $100,000. Serena plans to save some of the money. "I was living without it, so I'll just pretend it's not there and put it in my savings," Serena said. Kordell plans to invest some money into his modeling and acting career. Kordell said he's already talking to Cheez-Its since leaving the villa, so his dream of having a deal might happen!

