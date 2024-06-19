The Big Picture Love Island UK and USA have released new seasons, but the UK's love triangle drama resulting in division contrasts the USA's unity among the girls.

Love Island shows the importance of friendship and unity alongside romance, with the USA version showcasing supportive relationships among contestants.

The love triangle between Harriet, Jess, and Ronnie in the UK has caused unnecessary division, with viewers expressing disappointment in Ronnie's manipulation and treatment of the girls.

As the superb Ian Stirling would say, "Welcome back to Love Island." It's time to return to Fiji and Mallorca's beaches as new Love Island UK and Love Island USA seasons have been released. The growing dating reality show has become a fan-favorite in recent years and has created many spinoffs in different countries and new spinoffs like Love Island Games and Love Island All-Stars. Even though the dating show has not had some success with its recent winners, it has shown it can create amazing couples that have been able to last the ultimate test of the "real world." Besides creating romantic relationships, it has also created iconic friendships that many viewers have grown to love, like Kem Centinay and Chris Hughes and Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole, who have also experienced their friendships in the outside world and have become closer thanks to them all meeting on the show.

The friendships it has created have been able to give a middle ground for viewers not only to be invested in the romance aspect but also in who will be friends with whom. This year, though, there was a sudden shift felt on Love Island UK from the girl's side, as it has been seen that they are very against each other because of the guy they are pursuing, and it's not leaving a good taste in viewers' mouths. The villa is divided, with the recent argument between Jess White and Harriet Blackmore over Ronnie Vint. He has been making a joke out of the love triangle and embarrassing both girls by making it a joke that they are fighting over him and still trying to couple up with the bombshells. The way their fight has been handled is not given a good appearance, and their drama has overshadowed many other islanders on the show.

The Harriet, Jess, and Ronnie Love Triangle Ruined This Season

On the other side of the pond, though, there has been a different and more refreshing feel. On Love Island USA, it has been how much the girls genuinely care for each other since the start. From the get-go, there were many twists and turns thanks to the addition of bombshell Liv Walker, who stepped into the show and created instant chaos by coupling up with Rob Rausch and stealing him from Leah Kateb. This recoupling immediately creates drama because Rob is stolen from Leah, but it helps them realize they like each other. After their recoupling, there was a beautiful moment between all the girls coming together for Leah because she was disappointed her connection had been taken away from her, but she had the support of the girls to bring her back up. There was an apparent unity shown from the start between the girls, and even though they knew there may be a chance they could step on each other's toes, they kept their communication open. Even on X, viewers have been speaking out about the unity between the girls. This is a big difference from UK girls constantly attacking each other.

It is common for shows like Love Island always to have love triangles. Everyone is put into a villa to "crack on" and get to know each other, and stepping on each other's toes is bound to happen. What has been different in this season of Love Island UK is how all parties have handled the love triangle between Harriet, Jess, and Ronnie. From the start, Jess and Ronnie were coupled up, and it seemed like their connection was growing, but Harriet, on the one hand, had mentioned she fancied Ronnie and wanted to get to know him. This was valid since it was still in the early days, and nobody officially closed themselves off to anyone. What has made matters worse now is that Ronnie has made a fool out of both girls and is playing with their feelings. When Ronnie was caught up with Jess, he knew Harriet was interested in him, and she even said, "Ronnie has been eye-f***ing me all day," when he was still telling Jess he wanted to be in a couple with her. Harriet also does not give Jess a heads-up on how she feels about him and decides to sneak off with him to the hideaway for a kiss without Jess knowing about it. She did not find out about it until later, worsening the situation. Both girls have been bickering back and forth about a man who does not honestly care for them, since it has been shown that his head is also easily swayed.

The love triangle between the three has shown a clear divide between everyone in the house and has made things awkward between Jess and Harriet. In previous seasons, there have been instances in which girls would argue about men, but they have been able to come back together as friends. Still, after Harriet recoupled with Ronnie, everyone could see this was a different instance, and they could probably never become friends. In reality, they could've easily come together and even tried to dump Ronnie out of the show, which many viewers have called out for them to do. His treatment of both of them has rubbed people the wrong way, and even his saying he is open to meeting the newest bombshell, Tiffany Leighton, he has made both Harriet and Jess look like fools because their argument should've never even happened, since he was only playing with their feelings for his enjoyment. He made a joke in front of Harriet about enjoying kissing Tiffany, which was a shock to see, as he disrespected her without even considering her feelings. The main problem with who created the mega division in the villa is Ronnie, and the girls need to open their eyes to his manipulation of all of them.

Unity In The USA

However, things are very different in the bald eagle country, and viewers enjoy this version more than the original UK one. In only a few days, there had already been a recoupling that shook up the villa, but it didn't shake it enough to destroy the relationships between all the girls. With the introduction of bombshell Liv Walker, she decided to ruffle up some feathers and steal Rob Rausch from Leah Kateb, which shocked everyone, even Rob himself. It seemed it would be an easy ride for fan favorites Rob and Leah, but Liv came in and stole Rob from her, opening her eyes to how this would not be an easy road for her. Even though Liv stole him, she was still respectful enough to talk with Leah after the recoupling to assure her that it was a tough decision, and Leah understood her position.

The unity within the girls was clear from the start, because Leah was heartbroken after the recoupling, and seeing all the girls come together for her showed how they can put their differences aside for each other. The girls who have been the most supportive of Leah have been her cast members JaNa Craig and Serena Page. They have officially named themselves the "PPG," even viewers have been rooting for the trio to find their love, whether with a guy or their loving friendship. Even after the Rob and Leah drama died down after they were able to recouple together, the PPG members still came together for each other after JaNa recoupled with Connor Newsum and Serena told Kordell Beckham they were better off as friends.

After all of this drama, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off about how incredible the bond between the three girls has been, even though they have only been in the villa for a short user @TwoVsEvans said, "The friendship between Serena, Jana, and Leah. I love to see it." Their friendship brings familiarity with the growing friendships in the franchise, and this is something that the UK version should take note of. Even the men in this villa have been even more supportive of each other than the UK, as seen with the boys consoling Kordell after Serena ended things with him. @Realitea_TvJunk said, "The boys are making Kordell feel better while supporting Serena's decision. How can you not like this cast??" If the UK cast doesn't get their act together, they could lose viewers, meaning more viewership for the USA version.

