The Big Picture Aaron matched with Kaylor but was drawn to Daniela at Casa Amor.

Contestants were surprised at Aaron's choice, says Casa Amor girls

Kaylor quickly took Aaron back, but fans warn her of his Casa Amor antics.

There is always a question of who is genuine on Love Island USA and who is in it for the $50,000 prize on the reality dating competition show. Aaron Evans matched with Kaylor Martin on the first night of season 6, and they've mostly been inseparable. The men left the villa for Casa Amor and viewers watched Aaron hit it off with Daniela Ortiz Rivera. He told her in Spanish that he wanted to kiss her, but didn't want to hurt someone else. Of course, they kissed anyway.

The women in the villa won a game and Casa Amor videos were sent to them. Kaylor screamed after watching Aaron hit on Daniela. Surprisingly, Aaron returned to the villa to match with Kaylor instead of Daniela. Daniela then suspiciously returned to the villa with Rob Rausch. The women immediately saw this as weird and called the guys out. This is what people at Casa Amor had to say about Aaron's choice.

Sydney Says Aaron Changed After Hearing Kaylor on ‘Love Island USA'

Image via Peacock

Why did Rob, Aaron, and Daniela seemingly switch up their plans? "So for me, it really caught me off-guard because she was so into Aaron," Sydney Leighton said on After Sun, episode 23. "But I could tell she was a little stressed out because of the whole Kaylor situation. And I also feel like right when Kaylor got the video, we were all sitting down by the fire pit, and all we heard was, 'F--k you, Aaron!' or 'F--k Aaron,' some thing like that. Like once we all hear that, Aaron completely was like, 'Nope, I need to back away," Sydney and the other girls from Casa were there when Aaron heard the yelling and knew it was Kaylor.

Johnny Devenanzio of The Challenge was a guest and asked her if he hadn't heard Kaylor, would Aaron have continued things with Daniela? Sydney answered, "110 percent." Fellow Casa Amor girl, Destiny Herzog said she regrets putting her full attention on Rob since the first day and wished she had gone for Kendall Washington too. Aaron shut down at the matching ceremony when the women asked why Rob was coupled up with the woman he kissed. Kaylor stayed single and is vulnerable to being dumped.

Kaylor was quick to take Aaron back the same night he returned. They slept outside under Soul Ties. But the fans continue to warn her. Episode 25 showed the cast reacting to tweets from fans. One tweet revealed Aaron had a handshake with Daniela at Casa Amor. Another tweet pointed out it was weird Aaron passed Daniela onto Rob as if she were an object. Lastly, a tweet claimed Kaylor hadn't seen the worst of what Aaron did at Casa.

"I think the public's seeing a different Aaron than what I'm seeing so I'm very confused," Kaylor told the other women. "So I'm confused. If you're moving that way, then you have no sympathy for how I feel." There is a good chance Kaylor will see more of what Aaron was doing on movie night. Until then, she has a lot of questions.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock